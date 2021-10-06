SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes former boxing champion Joshua Clottey a happy 44th birthday today.
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @Wtfagain5 @KJ2013JK @BalmMettle Ringside Report team sends our condolences to Alan Kalter’s family and friends during their time of grief.
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @Wtfagain5 @KJ2013JK @BalmMettle Ringside Report Team Wishes Retired Boxer Peter “The Hurricane” McNeely A Happy 52nd Birthday.
@DavidWFPF Absolutely! Here’s another video of him taking on the Dade County School Board the year before… (1976)
@BadBradRSR Wow! What a jewel. There are so many little miracles revealed in that brief write-up about your dad. Just think about how many lives he affected. It’s beautiful. 💎
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @Wtfagain5 @KJ2013JK @BalmMettle Ringside Report Crew Wishes Retired Boxing Champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton A Happy 43rd Birthday
