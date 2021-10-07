Change the world little girl, even though they will try to say no
Create a world for yourself for you to go when you want to go
They make up stories to convince you it isn’t your season
But don’t give them a say or give them a reason
They have no reason if you make your own way
If you use your voice, you leave them nothing to say
Refuse to live life following the rules they leave you
They want to control you or try to deceive you
Change the world little girl with the power of your mind
Whatever garbage they try to sale you just leave it behind
Don’t adopt their ways that leave you in a box
Craft your own way to out to out fox a fox
Don’t be an actor to the script that they provide
Map out your own future snatch the keys; it’s your ride
You don’t have to accept the nonsense they hurl
You can make your own future and change the world little girl