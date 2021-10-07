What is this normal of which you speak?
What makes you think I am the freak
I am special and awesomely unique
What is this normal of which you speak?
What is this sanity I keep hearing about?
Is it what happens when I follow my own route?
If I don’t do it your way, why must you pout
What is this sanity I keep hearing about?
I am not going to live in your jail
Find myself in a personal hell
I choose to be me at all cost
Even if you think my sanity is lost
What is this you say get along to get along
Just do what it takes to seem like you belong
I can’t do that so guess I’ll be wrong
What is this you say get along to get along
What is this normal of which you speak?
What makes you think I am the freak
I am special and awesomely unique
What is this normal of which you speak?