Ego V Spirit v Me
E: I Don’t need your commitment
S: you belong to me
M: (I’ve been longing for you)
E: I don’t need your understanding
S: you belong to me
M: (I understand I’m a conundrum)
E: I don’t need your loyalty
S: you belong to me
M: (All it takes, is one and Spirit)
E:I don’t need your satisfaction
S: you belong to me
M: (I solely need mine)
E: I don’t need your love
S: you belong to me
M: (I know you’re there.
You always have been,
you always will be.
I cannot imagine
ever having lived a
life
time
without
you.
I cannot have incarnated
with this much acceptance of
the wonder of it all.
It’s like looking down from
clouds of joy
and
beauty, at times.
Other times, I’m looking up
and in pain. I choose love!)
E: Love is a given
S: you belong to me
M: ( If not, then what is this madness?)
E: I love you too and
S: I belong to you
(Your knowing it is the wish)
E: S: M: Love is a given