By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
Flash Back – Ringside Report’s and boxing’s rear view mirror – the week past
UK – biggest and most notable
Last Saturday, the 9th of October the super welterweight non-title fight between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler, ended in the 8th round as Smith simply upped his game and took Fowler out. There were rumblings during the night of the fight that Smith was a little taken back, almost insulted, at having to come down to domestic level to take on Fowler, given his skill base. Smith had lost his last fight and though it was disputed he needed to regroup. What he showed here was that he was a couple of levels above Fowler and with the experience on show he was able to dismantle his opponent and get back in the frame for at least a world title fight in the year to come. Next up? Tim Tszyu or Jessie Vargas with the Vargas fight the one he really, really wants.
Under the radar
On the same bill, on Saturday former contender, and previously highly touted Matchroom super welterweight, Ted Cheeseman was knocked out in his British title defense by Troy Williamson. This was a brutal finish to a fight that Williamson was winning though Cheeseman was making it very tasty. Williamson had won the earlier rounds, but Cheeseman was back in the fight as it progressed until Williamson landed the killer blow.
International – most intriguing
Overnight on Saturday the 9th of October in Las Vegas, but the early hours UK time, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder convincingly.
Proclaiming himself the greatest heavyweight of this era, he has shown that coming off the canvass, he can do, outbox he can do, outmuscle he can do, continue to be undefeated he can do, take the biggest punches on the chin he can do, can he do the rest of the division? On this evidence nobody can do it better…
What is very disappointing is the way Wilder reacted in the ring. We await the excuses but hope it shall not be inevitable…
International headline in the UK
Also, on Saturday the 9th of October in Magdeburg, Germany, the IBO light heavyweight title fight between Robin Krasniqi and Dominic Boesel ended with Boesel winning a split decision victory to take the IBO title from Krasniqi. Unlike in Liverpool where experience worked, here it did not as Krasniqi started fast, got overtaken in the middle and by the end of the fight Krasniqi clearly knew he needed to rush to the end but it was too late…
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
On Saturday the 16th of October, we have Savannah Marshall defending her WBO title at middleweight against Zambian Lolita “Black Diamond” Muzeya in Newcastle. Both fighters are unbeaten, and this is not a foregone conclusion. Marshall, given the way that some of our women’s world champions and titlists have found themselves recently – Natasha Jonas, Shannon Courtenay – must keep her focus as she is on course for a super fight against Clarissa Shields should she get through this. If, of course, Shields is up for the fight…
Under the radar
On the same night, Saturday the 16th of October, in the same venue, Newcastle, live on Sky Sports we see the return of heavyweight one time world titlist Hughie Fury, cousin of Tyson, with his father Peter, former trainer and still uncle of Tyson’s facing Christian Hammer to get some rounds in and his name more prominently mentioned. Hammer will provide some key questions as he brings real threat. Last time round he was in the UK, Hammer managed to beat David Price so he may have a fondness for the British Isles.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 16th October
Usyk needs beaten, Lomachenko was. There is a queue of people looking to beat Usyk, but nobody thought Teofimo Lopez would beat Loma.
But he did.
And now he is due to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against George Kambosos Jr.
It was supposed to be this weekend but Triller, the team behind some questionable match ups with YouTube stars and former fighters are not getting anywhere with it.
It shall now be promoted by Matchroom and broadcast by DAZN… Venue and date to be announced.
International headline in the UK
On Friday the 15th of October, which is the night before, in San Diego, Emanuel Navarrete takes on Joet Gonzalez for the WBO featherweight title. Mexican Navarrete has two wins over Isaac Dogboe in his resume as well as the belt he is now seeking to defend. This is his second defence. Gonzalez, whose only loss was against Shakur Stevenson is likely to prove a tough contest for the champion.
Mentioned in dispatches…
In Riga, cruiserweight Mairis Breidis takes on Artur Mann, in Fresno there are two light flyweight title fights – for the WBO belt between Elwin Soto and Jonathan Gonzalez and for the WBA crown between Esteban Bermudez and Jesse Rodriguez – whilst in Newcastle, Lewis Ritson returns at super lightweight against Henry Lundy. The question for Ritson remains, is his future at European level and not above or is there more to come from him? He is no longer attached to Matchroom where he was “a future prospect and world champion.” Ritson was another promising British fighter until he faced that European champion who fought in Milan last week, Francesco Patera. Patera looks like a world title contender, what is there for Ritson to tilt at? He could do well to watch the latest to be added to the bill at Newcastle, Chris Eubank Jr. who goes up against Wanik Awidjan.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 23rd October
It’s a busy week ahead but not much beyond 6 bills filled with domestic action, which have plenty of fights to see but many without named opponents which can lead to some disappointment. What is scheduled is the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title fight for women between Carly Skelly in her 5th professional fight and Ellen Simwaka. Whilst the Commonwealth title has been a steppingstone for many a male boxer, it is still to find its feet in the women’s game so it is good to see it emerge here.
Under the radar
As said before, plenty of action but not a lot in headlining form – yet!
International – most intriguing
Friday 22nd October
In Accra, Ghana, Aberdeen’s own Lee McAllister is in a super welterweight title fight for the WBO African title. I have no idea why he qualifies and given that he has for several years flown the flag for the British and Irish Boxing Authority, which runs counter to the British Boxing Board of Control and BOXREC, this seems very intriguing. He also does not have an opponent named was the guy who farcically fought at heavyweight against Danny Williams, and you can see why interest has been peaked…
International headline in the UK
Saturday 23rd October
In Georgia, on our mind is the WBO super featherweight title fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson.
Mentioned in dispatches…
