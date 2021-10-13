Recommended reading by Carolina Valladares
Read the full NPR article HERE.
Comments are closed.
Lady G. from a few years back!
Just retweeting this for no particular reason https://t.co/f2VY8rpD5b
@ProudAmericanWA @AnneSerling Thanks!
She’s truly a fucking moron!
In response to #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trending again tonight, Boebert puts out a video that she isn’t “going to bother entertaining the haters who put this out.” I have to say, I’m entertained by her not entertaining it, while she is entertaining it.
Stop Already About Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger! They Both Voted for D... https://t.co/kOQiUQEDJs via @YouTube
Say hello to my friend @AnneSerling who is not only a great writer, but an equally beautiful human being who cares about humanity just as much as her beloved iconic father Rod did... 100% a great follow...