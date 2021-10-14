By Ron Signore
There is no facet where 100% of one ideology is correct. It is impossible with the amount of people who differ in their needs. Theology cannot even find 100% common ground within Christianity, what makes you think laws created by man can?
We will never agree with everyone. Perfection and utopia will not exist. The closest we can find to Utopia is to remind ourselves to care for our fellow man (or woman) and that disagreements should not be the end of us.
Clearly, one disagreement I have discussed ad nauseum with vaccines. Clearly a difference in opinion to many, who in my educated opinion are mainly idiots (I have some exceptions), but the object of attempting to help our fellow humans on this Earth has been demolished by thoughts of conspiracy.
As we look at the everyday status of this country since President Biden took office, we have had far less of a media embattlement with the actions of the office of the President. In fact, only three polarizing topics come to mind, and really polarizing can be debated. We saw the unfortunate events of the withdraw from Afghanistan, of which the right clearly laid out to rub salt in a wound that was deep for President Biden. No one said BOO about the soldiers lost over there during the Trump term, yet forget that President Biden, with the aid of military intelligence acted out the formal agreement to withdraw set in motion by Cheeto Man. A 20-year invasion that started at the hands of a Republican that ended up leading to be a ridiculous Quagmire over time, where consistent Democratic plans to withdraw came from Obama and finally Biden.
Then you have Texas. How could a state with such great towns like Austin and San Antonio, be clouded with so many jag bags? We know Texas loves their right-wing policies. Open carry, low taxes and strong love for control of the border are just a few concepts that stand out with Texas. But then we get to a law setting progression back to the 1950’s in banning abortions after 6 weeks. While boasting “my body my choice” in terms of the vaccine, they clearly desire the need for government intervention within a woman’s body and right to choose to keep or terminate a pregnancy. We have all heard the extreme, yet common, cases where one defense of pro-choice being around pregnancy by rape. Even that does not matter to these people. They allow more rights to a criminal father than the woman who has to bear a child for 9 months. But the root cause is a deep seeded desire to keep traditional conservative Christian values at the heart of the population, further masking a violent stigma against the termination of a pregnancy as murder. I am not heartless. The death of anyone or anything does upset me. However, I also remember a distinct lesson in high school called the “Social Contract.” The bottom line to that perspective is that once you breath your first breath, you are born into a societal agreement to be allowed to live within the guidelines of a particular society. With no breath taken, no rights in that fashion are granted.
I get it, that sounds heartless. I would personally much rather not see abortions happen, children born and given up for adoption to (hopefully) a very loving and caring set of parents in need, but it is not my right to tell a woman they do not have the right to terminate a pregnancy. On that note, I would also like to see more done with stem cell research, but that’s a different topic.
Most recently, we have seen the polarized battle of the debt ceiling. A notion that raising was of no consequence during the Trump administration, yet now, we see the right take a stance of morality to say that we need to pay our bills. The hypocrisy is rampant in this one. The notion of financial irresponsibility being on the left is clearly only when they want to control each dollar. Short term agreements and possibilities lay in the light to help this topic, but like most other republicans this day in age, if Donald Dump didn’t bless it, it is something that will destroy America. The deflection that Big Pharma and other corporations are in the pockets of the Democrats is and that the agenda will always favor their profits, fail to see the irony of both the similarities and the hurt any type of government shut down would bring to their constituents…not them.
Under President Biden, we continue to see the embattlement of Trumplicans, Q and reality. This continued friction has not help mend the broken unification we have seen in recent years between the left and the right. That last polarizing topic is the need to rid Donald Douchenuts from the public eye. Action needs to happen to continue to make his personality and disciples be silenced. Do not let him back on Twitter- someone has already determined he is more dangerous than the Taliban. Congress needs to vote he shouldn’t be allowed to run for office again in 2024 due to inciting an insurrection. We need him to go away. He should just go play golf and continue yanking one to his daughter. The false prophet is nothing more than a conman at best and all he has done is divert reality and demonize those who continue to bring America forward.
America is not what it used to be. It is what it is currently. If you do not like the direction it is going, prepare yourself that it will not go back. It will continue to move to support all of it's citizens as best as it can. Not just those white, Christian male-driving societal nutjobs who sing from the mountain tops (incorrectly) "this land isn't your land, it is just my land…"