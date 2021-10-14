If I can not be one hundred percent me
Then who is it I am supposed to be?
Seeing how me to others can sometimes be wrong
Why would a wrong me continue on?
I only know of one version to be
And it’s the only way I can be me
Being someone else I can not git
Why even try I would rather quit
Resign, withdraw, completely flee
There is no reason to be if I can not be me
One way I can advise you on how to never get lost
Just be you despite all cost
You find it easier to gain control
No one has power over your soul
That is a way you can be free
Tell the world “Do what you want but I will be me”