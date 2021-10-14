As I was browsing my Twitter timeline a few months ago, I have noticed a lot more accounts being “Verified”, whereas the account holder has the checkmark to the right of their name. As my account grows, I have had the pleasure of being followed and following these Verified accounts from different people that span a variety of different backgrounds. When I am considering following someone, I will of course attempt to do the responsible thing and vet that individual, to make sure my timeline isn’t filled with “I miss DJT” or anti-vaccination nonsense. One of those I came across is Keith England (@keithengland), and although he certainly was in my political sphere, he had what appeared to be a very interesting background; a professional musician that was vocals for major talent, and as I further researched him, he has his own jazz album “Keith England- Standards, New and Used” streaming on Apple Music!
No checkmark by his name, no large amount of followers, but he was fascinating enough that it begged for me to reach out to him, and ask him to talk with me for a moment on my YouTube channel, titled “Human Contact with Derek Stern” (after almost a year and a half of quarantining and potentially much more to come, I thought the name was fitting). Keith agreed to meet on Zoom for a chat, and off we went!
Our interview was held at 12:00 PM Pacific time on 10/07/21, and Keith showed up early (that always starts things off well). When he came on screen, I was pleasantly surprised that he looked the part of the rock star– weathered but handsome face, longer light-colored hair draped on his shoulders, a cup of iced coffee in his hand, electric eyes, full of energy and ready to get to it.
When an interview starts, you never know what you will get. Some aren’t so sure and need to be goaded along, question by question to get a response, and others are full of rocket fuel, ready to blast off with minimal effort. Keith was certainly the latter of the two. As he began speaking, he was very charming, witty and needed very little motivation to share stories. He told me of how he started, how he was discovered, different venues he played, sizes of crowds, and shared what we all knew encapsulated the rock star atmosphere; groupies, booze, drugs, tour buses, etc. Keith detailed how he met and toured with Greg Allman (Allman Brothers) and remained friends with Greg long after the tours ended until Greg passed away. Keith would talk of who he performed with, everyone from Steve Vai to Spinal Tap, and so many more. I was surprised how tightly knit a group top musicians and vocalists are a part of, as many seem to end up onstage or in a recording studio together at some time in their careers. We spoke of whom he emulated such as Robert Plant, and he provided harsh criticisms for those musicians that spread hate such as Ted Nugent, and praised Jimi Hendrix, noting there is a gap Jimi left that cannot be filled easily.
Although Keith is from a time before they started auto-tuning voices and bubblegum factories churned out boy bands, he stays very current, citing a recent social media post by Nas X and named Meagan Thee Stallion during our conversation.
I enjoyed that Keith is not shy about his political leanings, voting for the Democratic ticket, and staying on the right side of history. We also examined how to handle artists such as Kid Rock that someone may enjoy his music but detest his political views. Keith simply stated that he can enjoy their music, but will not reach in his pocketbook for them. I thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent with Keith, and invited him for a future session. To see the full 45 minute interview, click HERE.Contact the Feature Writers