By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
Medicine for the masses,
By the masses?
I have had my two shots of the vaccine.
I have little doubt that when the booster arrives, I shall meander up and ask for mine without having to think too much about it.
When I am out, I wear a mask. In Scotland it remains mandatory inside public places.
I try not to scowl at people who have no face covering in supermarkets or elsewhere but have noticed the trend to rebelliousness seems to have taken a leap to the over 40s. it may be some kind of mid-life crisis perhaps.
And so, in my daily sweep of things I came across something which I knew little about – Ivermectin.
Ironically, the darling of anti vaxxers, this little panacea seems to be an anti-parasitic medicine used to treat both humans and animals. Already I was thinking injecting bleach and Donald Trump…
The people in charge of the fight against COVID in the UK, the US and Europe have not recommended it. It would appear that Dr. Facebook and Googleyourownthinking.com are up for it.
There are even people on social media swapping information on where you can get the damn thing.
Why?
Apparently, the research.
Those who believe it is a good thing, say that plenty of scientific studies have shown that it is a good thing. They say this good thing is being ignored or at worse being covered up. I am sure BIG PHARMA may be who is to blame for this.
The problem is that many of these “scientific studies” are nonsense.
Says who? Could it be it is the people who think this good thing is a bad thing?
Not to be trusted I can hear shouted from a mother’s basement somewhere from a male voice stuck with his head in his underpants.
Well actually scientists have cast doubt saying that more than a third of the studies are flawed or fraudulent.
The rest show no evidence of it being effective.
Apparently, the research…
Let me quote form one independent Doctor who said they had been unable to find “a single clinical trial” which showed that ivermectin prevented Covid deaths that did not contain “either obvious signs of fabrication or errors so critical they invalidate the study”.
The BBC reported that the studies had many problems including:
• “The same patient data being used multiple times for supposedly different people
• Evidence that selection of patients for test groups was not random
• Numbers unlikely to occur naturally
• Percentages calculated incorrectly
• Local health bodies unaware of the studies”
Are people waking up to this? Are they heck as like…
There are still the ones promoting it and trying to get friends and family to take it because they “know” that it works.
The problem is that Dr. Facebook who cannot be sued or Mr. Googleitdotcom, who cannot be found when you want to hold him to account will not turn up to treat the ivermectin poisonings in the US. These have grown from just over 400 to over 11 hundred in one year.
Are we seriously going to let our loved ones gamble with their health?
It’s a global problem as it has been approved, prescribed and recommended throughout the world in the likes of Slovakia, Peru, Latin America, South Africa and India. One tweet I saw was talking about how hard it is to get the drug in India.
So, it should be!
In the UK we talk of a new society coming out of the ruins of COVID. People are debating how we should treat people and what society should look like. If we cannot get the social media companies to take some responsibility for making money out of advertising which is built on the back of fear and loathing on the internet, we shall not be in a better but a bitter place as we emerge. The drugs that do not work, do not work. We should be chasing the people who peddle them down. Instead, they are the ones who harass and picket pharmacies, they are the ones who troll, and shout abuse and they are the ones we need to hold to account for their beliefs. They won’t like it and won’t accept it but in a new place, in a new community stupid needs to stop being indulged.
