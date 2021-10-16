SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing promoter and Class of 2010 FBHOF inductee Phil Alessi a happy 78th birthday.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing promoter and Class of 2010 FBHOF inductee Phil Alessi a happy 78th birthday.
Comments are closed.
@NPendent 👍
@MistyPlew Watch the show Misty...
@meiselasb & @J_Mei21 I know how you both adore Mary too...
https://t.co/bQ8lDvAcTE
T, here is the interview with Mary...
https://t.co/bQ8lDvAcTE
@TG22110
This show was different than the first three with Mary... It was a show that America needed to hear... I am beyond proud of my dear friend for writing her book, "THE RECKONING"...
https://t.co/bQ8lDvAcTE