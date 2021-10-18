Actress Betty Lynn, who was best known for playing Barney Fife’s girlfriend Thelma Lou on THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW passed away October 16, 2021, in Mount Airy, North Carolina after a brief illness. She was 95.
Betty Lynn was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on August 29, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri. She began her career in radio as a member of the cast on a daytime drama on a station in Kansas City. Lynn also performed on the stage appearing in the Broadway productions “Walk with Music” (1940), “Oklahoma” (1943), and “Park Avenue” (1946).
Lynn played “Thelma Lou” on THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW (1960-1968) for five years, appearing in 26 episodes. Her additional; TV and film credits include JUNE BRIDE (1948), CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN (1950), MEET ME IN LAS VEGAS (1956), WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), TALES OF WELLS FARGO (1957-1962), THE FARMER’S DAUGHTER (1963-1966), FAMILY AFFAIR (1966-1971), MY THREE SONS (1960-1972), MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983), RETUERN TO MAYBERRY (1986), and MATLOCK (1986-1995).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Betty Lynn’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers