SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing promoter and Class of 2009 FBHOF Inductee Felix “Tuto” Zabala, SR. on his 85th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report remembers deceased boxing promoter and Class of 2009 FBHOF Inductee Felix “Tuto” Zabala, SR. on his 85th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
Ted Cruz is one of those people who, even if they shower daily, looks like they never bathe 😒
@cooltxchick Yes, he does! And I would like to add Gym Jordan as another!
https://t.co/rhNZKoiZ0s
@LadyCurry72
@JanetGraceMusic
@DarkLordSlush
@cooltxchick
@JoyceSmileBig
@Corrrine
@Stephenheid
@LarryDaniels4u
@kanekavi
@IreneCReynolds1
@Wtfagain5
@KJ2013JK
@BalmMettle
@BadBradRSR Woman's body is a woman's choice and only her choice. Period. Who you want to love is only your decision. Period. He or she or they who can not accept the above can go and F themselves. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #LGBTQ 🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜