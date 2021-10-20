By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
It was as emphatic as it was impressive on Saturday the 16th of October, when Savannah Marshall set up a blockbuster fight between herself and Claressa Shields after defending her WBO title at middleweight against Zambian Lolita “Black Diamond” Muzeya in Newcastle. Muzeya went after the champion with heart and guile. Unfortunately, skill was missing and by the second round she was blown out and stopped. Shields and Marshall shall be on the same bill in the UK in December and then in 2022, the biggest fight of the year, is surely on its way… unless of course, something goes wrong… as if that ever happens in boxing…
Under the radar
On the same night, in the same venue, Newcastle, we had the return of heavyweight one time world titlist Hughie Fury, who stopped Christian Hammer on his stool: Hammer was pulled out after the fifth round. His bicep was troubling him and in the first retiral of the evening – Chris Eubank Jr also saw his opponent withdraw on his stool – it was an unfortunate finish to what was, up till then, an interesting contest. Fury was always a pretty decent defensive fighter. What was lacking was the spite and offensive pattern to his fight which should take him to the next level, and the signs that this was coming were in that first five rounds. Just what that next level may be – Derrick Chisora, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois were all mentioned – is anyone’s guess but domestic should not be where he fights if he wants another world title shot, surely?
International – most intriguing
Lopez didn’t fight… so nothing to see this week here…
International headline in the UK
The night before in San Diego, Emanuel Navarrete managed to beat Joet Gonzalez to retain his WBO featherweight title on points. Gonzalez pushed hard but not far enough with Gonzalez badly marked whilst Navarrete was well challenged.
Mentioned in dispatches…
In Riga, cruiserweight Mairis Breidis destroyed Artur Mann, in Fresno, light flyweight Elwin Soto lost to Jonathan Gonzalez for the WBO belt whilst in Newcastle, Chris Eubank Jr. stopped Wanik Awidjan.
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming weekend on Saturday the 23rd of October, we have a busy time but not much beyond 6 bills filled with domestic action, which have plenty of fights to see but many without named opponents which can lead to some disappointment. What is scheduled is the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title fight for women between Carly Skelly in her 5th professional fight and Ellen Simwaka. Whilst the Commonwealth title has been a steppingstone for many a male boxer, it is still to find its feet in the women’s game, so it is good to see it emerge here. Skelly has not been boxing for long, having taken up the sport at the tender age of 29 years old! She did manage an ABA final in her amateur days, boxed for England and has lofty ambitions – she seeks the green and gold! She is trying to gain the belt at her second attempt, as her first, almost a year ago to the day, ended in a frustrating draw against Amy TImlin. It is also her opponent, Ellen Simwaka’s second attempt to win this Commonwealth title, as she was in the away corner against Kristen Fraser two years ago so the Malawian is fired up for what should be quite a battle.
Under the radar
As said before, plenty of action AND STILL not a lot in headlining form!
International – most intriguing
Just before we head into the weekend, on Friday the 22nd of October in Accra, Ghana, Aberdeen’s own Lee McAllister is in a super welterweight title fight for the WBO African title. I have no idea why he qualifies and given that he has for several years flown the flag for the British and Irish Boxing Authority, which runs counter to the British Boxing Board of Control and BOXREC, this seems very intriguing as it has been announced on BIXREC and a BBB of C affiliate shall sanction the event. McAllister is no stranger to odd fight choices as he was the guy who farcically fought at heavyweight against Danny Williams, so you can see why interest has been peaked… It is actually a title he won in March, as overweight as his opponent was and licenced by the local Ghanaian Commission, McAllister stopped Collinson Korley in the 3rd round, then and at present he still has an opponent to be named… Curioser and curioser…
International headline in the UK
On Saturday the 23rd of October in Georgia, on our mind is the WBO super featherweight title fight between defending champion Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson. In a mandatory defence, Herring goes in as the underdog, partly due, I am sure to Stevenson’s undefeated status! It is certainly a tough fight for the belt holder, and should he come through it will no doubt earn plenty of praise and plaudits, but Stevenson looks like the man who is more likely to be on a successful mission here…
Mentioned in dispatches…
Over a weekend of action in the UK we have 6 bills, in Southampton, Southsea, Tolworth, Liverpool. Hull and Sheffield with no fewer than 43 contests!
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 30th October
At the 02, London, DAZN bring us the next instalment of the world wonder of the heavyweight battles as Otto Wallin, one time terror of Tyson Fury, has his chance to win the WBC interim world championship as he faces Dillian Whyte, the man who has been the next in line for the WBC for almost as long as the WBC has been in existence!
Under the radar
Saturday 30th October
Pipped by the furore over heavyweights, serving on the undercard of Whyte/Wallin we have the unification fight for the WBC and IBF female super lightweight titles between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee, with a belt between them start the full unification tournament for all 4 belts. Next to come is Kali Reis (WBA) facing Jessica Camara with the WBO title also on the line.
International – most intriguing
Saturday 30th October
In Madison Square Gardens the super lightweight WBC silver title is being defended by Jose Zepada against Josue Vargas.
International headline in the UK
Friday 29th October
It is on a bill in York Hall, London but we have Tursynbay Kulakhmet up against Juan Carlos Abreu for the WBC international super welterweight title.
Mentioned in dispatches…
On the Friday at York Hall super featherweight Archie Sharp faces Alexis Boureima Kabore for the WBO Global title, whilst on Saturday on the Whyte/Wallin undercard, heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic are back. Fisher has an opponent in Alvaro Terrero.