SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Harry Arroyo a happy 64th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxing Champion Harry Arroyo a Happy 64th Birthday – Boxing News
October 25th, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Harry Arroyo a happy 64th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@BadBradRSR @MaryLTrump Ditto my friend Much respect..I hope you know that Blu💙😉
@McCsmith YES!
@BadBradRSR 🎶If you try a little kindness
then you'll overlook the blindness
of narrow-minded people on the narrow-minded streets🎶
-Glen Campbell
Always loved that song😎
@TheRealMatt22 Nope, another line.. Watch the video!