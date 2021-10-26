I have a dog that I adore. I have a gorgeous red Goldendoodle, her name is Luna and she is roughly thirty five pounds. When I purchased her (I wanted this breed in particular, so think twice about coming at me about adopting from a shelter when there were no similar breeds in my area), I got her because it has been years since I had a pet due to my work schedule, and she was born during the quarantine period during COVID-19. She is a great dog. When I arrive at the huge dog park in my area, usually a dozen very fun and friendly dogs greet myself and Luna every day, and I show all of them as much love as Luna allows me to. I felt all of this was an important premise to what I am going to discuss today, as this subject is touchy for many.
As I walked through the Home Depot recently (probably another store that should be boycotted for some reason or the other) there was a large German Shepherd that had no obvious tags or vests on, that was growling at me as I was picking up deck screws. Its posture and teeth showed it didn’t like me near its owner, and my discomfort was apparent enough that the owner looked at me and said “don’t worry, she is such a sweetheart”. My kneejerk reaction was to quickly say “sweetheart to YOU”. I then walked away.
I wish I could tell you this is a one-off and it will probably never happen again. Since sloppy and incomplete legislation ruled that animals can be used as medical devices beyond seeing eye dogs, this has given a green slip to any pet owner to bring just about any animal into any setting, and if someone calls them out that their pet is bothering them, the owner will quickly say “it is an emotional support animal”, and most places don’t go farther than that, as everyone is timid on breaking a law. Eventually they just drop it and allow the animal to stay. Most stores and restaurants have poor or no training for their staff for events such as this. The employees do their best to not ruffle feathers, all the while attempting to satisfy the other customers that are trying to enjoy their experience.
I spoke with a dog owner recently that reached out to me when I wrote a blog about animals in places that made others uncomfortable. She said she brings her Mastiff in to all stores and restaurants to “socialize it”. I wrote back, asking why she doesn’t stick with stores that readily accept animals, such as Petco and dog parks? She did not answer that question.
I am fully aware of the needs for assistance animals for those that are impaired or have psychological distress such as PTSD. Although there are still studies that are researching the need for emotional issues (gimletmedia.com reported that blankets have the same emotional effect as dogs for children through recent studies), there is simply not enough training or complete investigations for animals to co-exist with their human counterparts in all settings. Airlines have seemingly tackled a lot of the nonsense by restricting or completely eliminating quite a few ESA pets from their cabins. One such event that helped establish this was the event of a woman in 2017 that brought a pig onto a flight as an ESA. Before the flight even left, the pig was squealing loudly, defecated all over the aisle, and the woman embarrassingly had to scoop up her large pig and exit the aircraft. Another instance was an “ESA peacock” that was not allowed on a plane in 2018. These animals can of course fly with special permission in the cargo area, but could you imagine having a peacock staring at you in the next seat?
Diana Moyer, a Wisconsin native, brought a kangaroo into McDonalds in 2015 claiming it is an ESA. She was quickly asked to leave.
Since these events, legislation has been put into place with better verbiage on what is allowed, what isn’t allowed, and what is indeed defined as a medical device animal. Even with the newest wording, landlords and business owners are still not quite sure what the definitions truly are. When an animal is truly prescribed to someone (literally a prescription), it must state that the person is disabled and that the animal is required. The prescription does not have to list the disability, and the prescription cannot say that the doctor or licensed therapist “feels” the animal may benefit that person, but rather the animal is necessary.
If these criteria are not met, the prescription is simply not valid. The doctor is supposed to be a family doctor that is local in your area, so the doctor can follow up with the treatment plan.
An easy click on Facebook (a store I absolutely do not endorse) will show you dozens of licensed doctors that are unethically selling prescriptions for ESA animals for around $250.00 from all over the country.
I would like to see even better guidelines and a more strict set of rules for business owners and their staff to reference. I would like to see pet owners be more responsible and take their pets to animal-friendly stores and areas, rather than subjecting everyone to their companion. Popular opinion or not, plenty of people don't want to have your "sweetheart" growling at them when they are sitting in a restaurant.