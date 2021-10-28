By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
In a weekend that once again gave us fights that did not materialize, last Saturday the 23rd of October, the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title fight for women between Carly Skelly in her 5th professional fight and Ellen Simwaka didn’t happen. Simwaka was unable to get a VISA, so Dorota Norek jumped in, the WBC put their international title on the line and Skelly won it on points! The Commonwealth title fight has been postponed and shall return…
Under the radar
Up and down the UK and across the world, there was plenty of action BUT STILL none in headlining form!
International – most intriguing
Last Friday the 22nd of October in Accra, Ghana, Aberdeen’s own Lee McAllister successfully defended his WBO African super welterweight title by stoppage. I can find no name against McAllister’s as his opponent but the fight is on Facebook and he looked pretty good.
International headline in the UK
Back to Saturday the 23rd of October in Georgia, saw the WBO super featherweight title fight between defending champion Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson which ended with a stoppage. Herring the underdog, was stopped by Stevenson. The referee was forced to step in as Herring got cut but truth be told, he was outboxed. Totally humble and respectful in defeat, Herring was gracious. Stevenson is, however ready to be imperious in this division and the Olympic silver medallist looks like the man to clean up in and around this weight category.
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
This Saturday the 30th of October, Matchroom and Eddie Hearn return to the 02, London, and along with DAZN were ready to bring the next instalment of the world wonder of the heavyweight battles as Otto Wallin, one time terror of Tyson Fury, was to have his chance to win the WBC interim world championship against Dillian Whyte. And then Whyte got injured.
It has meant that the unification fight for the WBC and IBF female super lightweight titles between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee, now headlines. There are few who know that think McGee will win. There are many who believe that Cameron will unify and then take on the winner of the Kali Reis (WBA) against Jessica Camara (WBO) battle. Cameron looks the part and is likely to come away with the first two of four. Oh, and the Ring Magazine belt is on the line too for both Cameron and McGee.
Under the radar
Also, on Saturday the 30th of October on the same bill we have absolute cracker in heavyweights Eric Molina against Alen “The Savage” Babic. Babic was in fine form at the press conference, defending his manager, Dillian Whyte who is injured. Calling for someone to knock HIM out, Babic is predicting he shall knock Molina out in the very first round. No matter what happens, it shall certainly entertain.
International – most intriguing
It is all happening on Saturday the 30th of October as we know of the super lightweight WBC silver title being fought over by Jose Zepada and Josue Vargas. This is a pretty decent division and with Josh Taylor likely to move up in weight after his first full four belt defense, this could end up being a very significant scrap. It is all happening in the iconic, Madison Square Gardens.
International headline in the UK
In Las Vegas, on Saturday, once again, the 29th of October, we have the WBA welterweight title fight between Jamal James and Radzhab Butaev. The spotlight on the super lightweight division with British interest takes the shine off this fight for us but it looks like a great match up.
Mentioned in dispatches…
At York Hall we have super featherweight Archie Sharp against Alexis Boureima Kabore for the WBO Global title, heavyweight Johnny Fisher taking on Alvaro Terrero, light heavyweight Craig Richards in against Marek Matyja and super bantamweight Ellie Scotney faces Eva Cantos.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Friday 5th November
The unification fight of sorts where two vacant titles – WBA and IBO at super welterweight – are up for grabs between Hannah Rankin and Maria Lindberg. It is due to happen in Tottenham, London
Under the radar
Saturday 6th November
In Liverpool the 8 man super lightweight BOXXER contest sees Lee Appleyard, Sean Dodds, Cori Gibbs, Tom Farrell, Kane Gardner, Nathan Bennet, Levi Kinsonia and Ben Fields spend one night, deliver seven, three round fights and bring us one winner by the end of the evening.
International – most intriguing
Friday 5th November
In Las Vegas the IBF/WBO female battle between Mikaela Mayer and Malva Hamadouche.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 6th November
Las Vegas – WBC/WBA/WBA/IBF – super middleweight – Saul “Canelo” Alvarez – Caleb Plant. SELLS. ITSELF.
Mentioned in dispatches…
On Friday in Belfast, WBO European welterweight title fight between Lewis Crocker and Artem Maroyan, and the super middleweight WBC international silver title contest between Padraig McCrory and Celso Neves. In Birmingham, Queensberry bring Willy Hutchinson at super middleweight against Anthony Fox, middleweights Denzel Bentley and Sam Evans and Nathan Heaney v Sladan Janjanin – for the IBO international belt and at super middleweight Zach Parker v Marcus Morrison for the WBO international belt!