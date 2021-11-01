When a police officer is hired, they take an oath. It says “On my honor, I will never betray my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always maintain the highest ethical standards and uphold the values of my community, and the agency I serve.” We, the public, expect officers to hold to that oath. We demand they have integrity, have good character and show us that we can trust them.
Officer Michael Riley, 50 years of age, took the oath. He has worked for the police for twenty-five years; half his life. He now finds himself indicted on Obstruction of Justice. According to the indictment he chose to give aid to one of the domestic terrorists that attacked the Capitol on January sixth. Documents state that he reached out to domestic terrorist Jacob Hiles on Facebook to let him know that he is on his side politically. He told him he was glad he got out of there unscathed as ‘WE’ had over fifty officers hurt. He then warned him to get off social media because they are arresting people.
Officer Riley is still employed with the police but is on administrative leave. According to records he deleted his post on January twentieth. He was not indicted until after August. What exactly did he say to his coworkers everyday that he showed up for work? Did he tell them he supported them? Was he one of the ones who thought Trump was going to be reinstated? The fact that he deleted the message tells us that he knew he was wrong for what he wrote.
Officer Riley is a representation of cops out there who do not honor their oath. When cops do not honor their oaths, we the people pay the price, as well as their fellow coworkers; as they paid the price on January sixth.
What good is an oath that is not kept? What good is a system that let’s people who do not honor their oaths to still remain in service? If we are not going to hold police officers or lawmakers to their oaths, why do we keep having them take oaths and lie to us?
I am hoping that they throw the book at him. Show other police officers what happens if you break your oath and break the law.
We the people no longer trust our government or the people that run it because too many people have gotten away with breaking oaths yet stay in their position. Call this a warning bell if you will. What happens when you no longer trust the people in charge?Contact the Feature Writers