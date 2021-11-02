By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
It almost felt like a normal weekend like in a normal time when things were… normal.
You begin to feel like you should whisper it as last Saturday the 30th of October, Matchroom and Eddie Hearn were back at the 02, London, and along with DAZN brought the best of the weekend action. It was just like … normal…
Top of the bill was the unification fight for the WBC, IBF and inaugural Ring Magazine female super lightweight belts between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee. This was also the first semi-final of a road to unification battle for all of the super lightweight titles. Cameron showed immense class as she dominated McGee, who ran out of ideas and options as Cameron showed just exactly why people have her down as the tournament favorite. It was a stunning fight and a brilliant display. In the studio as guest was Kali Reis, the WBA champion who puts her belt on the line against Jessica Camara next with the other belt – WBO – up for grabs as it is currently vacant. Reis was impressed but not overawed. She needs to win her own semi-final and then we may have another exceptional fight on our hands for 2022.
Under the radar
Co headlining was what promised to be an absolute cracker between heavyweights Eric Molina and Alen “The Savage” Babic. Babic toke Molina apart. Afterwards Molina muttered retirement almost as meekly as he fought in the ring. Babic was come forward and the aggressor whilst Molina just wanted the whole thing to just stop. And it did in the second round. We need to remember Molina for what he was and not for what he ended up as.
International – most intriguing
If the heavyweights in the UK delivered a quick night’s business, then they were mere amateurs in comparison to what unfolded on Saturday the 30th of October in Madison Square Gardens, when the super lightweight WBC silver title was won by Jose Zepada. He took Josue Vargas out in the first round and talked up a Josh Taylor fight in the future. MSG has seen plenty of dramas in its time but this was without doubt, one worthy of the highest of praise.
International headline in the UK
In Las Vegas, on Saturday, the 29th of October, there was further drama when the WBA welterweight title fight switched from Jamal James to Radzhab Butaev. The unbeaten Butaev stopped James in the 9th round despite a storming start from the champion. As always this proved that boxing is a marathon more than a sprint.
Mentioned in dispatches…
At York Hall we had super featherweight Archie Sharp beat Alexis Boureima Kabore for the WBO Global title on points – Sharp is now unbeaten in 21 contests – heavyweight Johnny Fisher stopped Alvaro Terrero in 2 rounds, light heavyweight Craig Richards stopped Marek Matyja in 6 and super bantamweight Ellie Scotney got a comfortable points win over 8 rounds against Eva Cantos.
Fast Forward – the week to come
UK – biggest and most notable
On Friday the 5th of November, there is a unification fight of sorts where two vacant titles – WBA and IBO at super welterweight – are up for grabs between Hannah Rankin and Maria Lindberg. It is due to happen in Tottenham, London. For Rankin this is her 6th world title fight in 16 fights – she has won 1 – the IBO title at super welterweight. She has been in with Savannah Marshall AND Claressa Shields so has vast experience. She is also from just round the corner from where I live, has a master’s degree in music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is a damn fine human being. Here is hoping she can obtain the titles on Friday.
Under the radar
On the following evening, on Saturday the 6th of November, in Liverpool the 8 man super lightweight BOXXER contest sees Lee Appleyard, Sean Dodds, Cori Gibbs, Tom Farrell, Kane Gardner, Nathan Bennet, Levi Kinsonia and Ben Fields spend one night, deliver seven, three round fights and bring us one winner by the end of the evening. It is a simple format and Eddie Hearn popularised it as Prize Fighter, but we are now into the next generation. For this one Sean “Masher” Dodds is favourite but it’s a big shoot out ending with a brilliant showdown. It could end in tears or high drama. We are hoping for the latter.
International – most intriguing
If one female world title fight was not enough to be getting on with, on Friday the 5th of November in Las Vegas we have another with the WBO/IBF female battle between Mikaela Mayer and Malva Hamadouche. There is plenty to be intrigued by here, and this is another fantastic match up. WBO champion Mayer is undefeated in 15 whilst IBF champion, Hamadouche is the more experienced though not outside of Europe. Her arrival in the USA may be overdue and with her only loss against Delfine Persoon, who took Katie Taylor the distance twice in tough contests, at least one of which she was lucky to win, this ought to be a cracker.
International headline in the UK
On Saturday the 6th of November in Las Vegas, it is for all the belts – WBC/WBA/WBA/IBF – at super middleweight and it is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez up against Caleb Plant. Depending upon whether you see Canelo as the best pound for pound boxer today or you have been on Mars for far too long, THIS is a tremendous fight. I think Canelo wins but Plant has other ideas. He may need quite a few of them to win…
Mentioned in dispatches…
On Friday in Belfast, we have the WBO European welterweight title fight between Lewis Crocker and Artem Maroyan, and the super middleweight WBC international silver title contest between Padraig McCrory and Celso Neves. In Birmingham, Queensberry bring middleweights Denzel Bentley and Sam Evans and Nathan Heaney v Sladan Janjanin – for the IBO international belt and at super middleweight Zach Parker v Marcus Morrison for the WBO international belt!
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 13th November
The world title fight between Kiko Martinez and Kid Galahad in Sheffield for DAZN, sees a man who is well known to British fight fans up against one of our newest world champions.
Under the radar
Saturday 13th November
Another world title fight. Another pair of women. The WBC and IBO super featherweight title should be decided between Terri Harper and Alycia Baumgardner… Another British world champion, another chance to shine, on the Galahad/Martinez undercard in Sheffield.
International – most intriguing
Friday 12th November
In Denmark, the WBO female bantamweight title fight between Dina Thorslund and Zulina Munoz.
International headline in the UK
Friday 12th November
In California for the WBO intercontinental middleweight belt is in the ring and Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado shall fight over it!
Mentioned in dispatches…
We also have Fightzone in Aberdeen, which includes the welterweight WBC international silver title fight between Dean Sutherland and Michael Esposito, Queensberry and their next generation in York Hall, featherweight Thomas Patrick Ward fights Leonardo Padia in Houghton-Le-Spring, Shakan Pitters takes on Reece Cartwright for the WBC international light heavyweight belt in Coventry and on the DAZN bill there is also super bantamweight Hopey Price and the EBU cruiserweight belt has Chris Billiam-Smith in the ring to win it!