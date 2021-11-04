Gambling has become one of the most favorite pastimes for many people around the world. It is not difficult to understand why considering that there are so many casino games and sports that are available to be bet on. Online gambling has also become extremely popular and the industry has seen a surge in size since moving online. This makes sense since moving online has made gambling more accessible to people who previously weren’t able to visit casinos or maybe did not have casinos in their areas. There are many options for gambling online, with online casinos being one of the most popular. Online casinos have been around for a long time, but the best casinos in the industry are listed on Japan-101 like 10Bet recently have started to offer more and more. The best part about it is that you can do all this from the comfort of your home without having to go out into public or deal with any other people.
Professional boxers are known for being tough, but even they have soft spots. It turns out that there is at least one thing in common between them and the average person: their love of gambling. Whether it’s playing poker or betting on sports, professional boxers are just like everyone else when it comes to wagering their money. Take a look at these famous fighters who enjoy gambling with their own money as well as some who have lost big time.
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is probably one of the most famous boxers in the world and was born on June 30th, 1966. As a professional boxer, Mike Tyson competed from 1985 to 2005 and has a record of 50 wins across 58 of his total fights, 44 of which were by knockout. One of the reasons he is so famous in the boxing world is the fact that he is the youngest boxer to ever become champion at the age of 20 years old. He was also the first heavyweight boxer to hold multiple titles at the same time, such as the WBA, the WBC, and the IBF titles, as well as the fact that he is among a very small group of boxers who were able to win back their heavyweight championships after dropping them to other opponents.
It is said that Mike Tyson loves sports betting and his preferred sport to bet on is boxing. In addition, he also enjoys gambling at casinos, namely at the blackjack table.
Vinny Pazienza
Vinny Paz was born on December the 16th, 1962. He is most famous for being a professional boxer who was a champion at the light, middleweight, and lightweight divisions, winning a total of five championships throughout his career. Vinny Paz has a great boxing record of 50 wins across his 60 fights, 30 of which were by KO.
In addition to his amazing boxing record, Vinny Paz is probably most famous for beating the odds and coming back from a serious neck injury sustained during a car accident. Doctors told him he would never be able to walk again, much less enter the boxing ring. Not only did he recover and was able to walk again, but he restarted his career and was able to win his belt back
It is reported that Vinnie Paz suffered from a gambling addiction throughout his career which caused him to spend over $10 million. Some of his favorite games include poker and blackjack, where it is said that it is not uncommon for him to bet over six figures.
Floyd Mayweather, JR.
One of the most spoken about names in the boxing world is Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr., who was born on the 24th of February 1977. Floyd Mayweather competed between 1996 and 2015 and retired with an undefeated record of 50 wins across 50 total fights, 27 of which were won by KO. Aside from being undefeated, another thing that has made him incredibly popular and so famous is the fact that he has won 15 major World Championships, ranging from the super featherweight division to the light-middleweight division. Recently he has become very popular again because he fought Conor McGregor in a comeback fight and won. Rather than having his notable achievements mentioned, It is far more impressive than he is considered to be one of the most accurate punchers since the sport has been able to measure this, as well as the fact that he’s considered the best defensive boxer in history.
Floyd Mayweather actively bets on sports with boxing being his favorite, as well as NBA, and he also dabbles in gambling at the casino. He’s known to have made heavy wagers on sports and was rumored to have once bet on himself in a boxing match.