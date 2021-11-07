President Biden scored a major win. Congress has passed his bipartisan infrastructure bill with a whopping $1.2T price tag. Although much less than his original proposal of over $3T, this is still a huge success for the president. After months of painstakingly long deliberations and divisions among members, Pres. Biden’s plan passed with a vote of 228-206 which included thirteen Republicans and majority of Democrats.
Six Democrats voted against the bill as the $1.9T economic portion of the plan that is key to the overall bill. According to CNN, the passed bill includes the following: “$550 billion of new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways. The package includes a $65 billion investment in improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure, and invests tens of billions of dollars in improving the electric grid and water systems. Another $7.5 billion would go to building a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the bill text.”
Following the passage of the bill, President Biden called Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to congratulate her and thank her for her efforts. Speaker Pelosi returned with a thank you to the president who she said helped tremendously in getting it over the finish line. Focus is now on the reparations portion of the bill which is expected to heighten already intense divisions amongst Democrats and Republicans.
We will continue to follow this story and update our readers.