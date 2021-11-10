I can’t believe that you are gone my brain won’t let me believe it is true
Grief is the phantom pain of a missing limb that was once my extension of you
I find myself reaching for a love no longer there
Screaming to the Universe how my loss is not fair
How am I to operate if my right hand is missing from me
How am I to go on if you are no longer where you should be
Reaching for what’s not there is the definition to insane
When you lose something so connected you can’t help the phantom pain
Even as I get to acceptance in my journey of grief
No amount of acceptance will bring me a sense of relief
So, I will keep reaching for you even though you are not there
Because I can not turn off love and can’t pretend not to care
Until the day I am gone I will forever keep seeking
The limb that I lost in you that I will forever keep reaching
Until the day I am gone my heart will be held ransom
By the ghost of a pain that was you but now is a Phantom