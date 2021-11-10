They tell you all men are created equal, but I tell you it’s a lie
It’s like believing the words to the lyrics in a children’s lullaby
They are meant to put you to sleep with sweet dreams in your head
While they make sure you’re not woke while taking your innocence as you sleep in bed
All men are not created equal the truth is as plain as Black and White
It’s more about who you know and how to treat right
Fairy tales we tell the masses; we want them to feel at ease
To believe they have the same rights as those who palms have been greased
Our system picks and chooses who has rights as a citizen
Only the right amount of money gives you the right to criticism
A man can protest for BLM and be arrested the same day
Yet a president can lead an insurrection and not be detained in any way
Yeah, I must admit I believed that it was true
But being Black in America somehow jades you
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”
I see no truth of this I should hold out for the sequelContact the Feature Writers