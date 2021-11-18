With a little over two months to go, the year is almost over. Even though boxing continues to recover from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has delivered a number of big fights in 2021.
Oleksandr Usyk’s upset of Anthony Joshua. The second war between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez. The thrilling up-and-down tussle that saw Tyson Fury defeat Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout. Away from YouTubers playing boxing and those awful Triller events, the sport can still produce excitement and quality to keep fight fans happy.
There are also still a number of big fights to enjoy before the year is out. Below is a closer look at these bouts, along with predictions on who will come out victorious.
Saul Alvarez vs Caleb Plant
According to The Ring Magazine, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is the #1 P4P fighter on the planet. Few seem like they’ll be able to give Canelo a fight at present, but some respected figures – including Andre Ward – are tipping Caleb Plant, the unbeaten and classy pure boxer, to shock the world. Most, however, only see it going one way, with the only question being: Will Canelo win on points or by knockout?
Prediction: Alvarez by decision
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter
The odds might suggest it’s one-sided in Terence Crawford’s favor: Betway has Crawford as a -625 favorite to win. Nonetheless, many in the trade feel Shawn Porter is his toughest opponent to date. If the slick Crawford is to boost his record to 38-0 and reclaim his place as P4P #1, he’ll have to outbox one of the strongest and most tenacious welterweights of his era – something which he should do clearly in a competitive bout.
Prediction: Crawford by decision
Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr.
When he beat Vasyl Lomachenko, the arguable P4P #1 at the time, Lopez seemed destined to be a boxing superstar. Yet, due to the pandemic, delays, and other outside interferences, Lopez has taken over a year to return to the ring. In the opposite corner is mandatory challenger Kambosos Jr. who talks a good game but is outmatched in this one.
Prediction: Lopez by stoppage
Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora
In May of this year, Joseph Parker won a contentious split decision against Derek Chisora. The close nature of the contest has led to them running it back, with Chisora, a respected heavyweight gatekeeper for the past decade, again having home advantage. Parker often does just enough to win. If he steps on the gas more for this rematch, there won’t be any need for a rubber match.
Prediction: Parker by decision
Gennadiy Golovkin vs Ryota Murata
Even though it has yet to be officially announced, the expectation is that Gennadiy Golovkin will travel to Japan to face national hero Ryota Murata on December 28.
At 39 years old, Golovkin’s best days are behind him, and Murata, a relentless pressure fighter known for his strength and toughness, will attempt to give him hell. If Golovkin, a future hall of famer, has slipped enough, Murata, the 2012 Olympic middleweight gold medalist, has a real chance of springing the upset. Whatever the result, this could be a late contender for the fight of the year.
Prediction: Golovkin by stoppage