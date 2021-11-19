By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
The legacy of British colonialism is always an interesting mix and a often a tough read when considering boxers from our former Empire – now the Commonwealth – as we see how they fare on the world stage.
Jean Pascal, 35-6-1-1, 20 KOs, a Commonwealth Gold Medalist in 2002, in Manchester and a distinguished Haitian born Canadian amateur boxer who progressed into the professional ranks did so with some incredible success, which has now been thrown into some doubt – allegedly by his own hand.
Not only a super middleweight title holder for the WBC in 2008, but he also went on to distinguish himself as the WBC, IBO, Ring magazine, lineal and WBA light heavyweight champion.
When he was four years old his mother brought him from his birth town of Port-au-Prince to Laval, Quebec; from one European colony to another. With his father remaining in Haiti, he showed that he was extremely adept in sports, but once he saw boxing, his head turned from thoughts of soccer or hockey to the sweet science.
An Olympian from Sydney in 2000, the pinnacle of his amateur career would have been the gold medal he merited in a final, in England, against the home country middleweight representative, Paul Smith.
From there it was never going to be long before he would make his professional debut and this came in 2005, in Montreal. Up against another novice fighter – in only his second professional fight, Justin Hahn, Pascal stopped him in the 2nd round. He went on from there to gather national titles at super middleweight and made his name in collection regional WBC and North American titles; the stage was very much set for him to land a world title.
And THAT is when he came to our attention in the UK.
On the 6th of December 2008, he arrived in England, once more to face another English hero, a hometown favorite, for the vacant WBC crown. He was an undefeated fighter, taking on another undefeated fighter in Carl Froch in Nottingham. It was a tightly fought over contest, a proper fight with both of them wanting the adulation and the title so badly. In the end it was Froch who triumphed, but Pascal came out with heart and credit. The night was also notable for the debut of a heavyweight by the name of Tyson Fury who took on, and beat a Hungarian fella…
After a return to the ring at super middleweight Pascal went up in weight to light heavyweight and took on WBC champion Adrian Diaconu. On the 19th of June 2009 and on points, Pascal won his first world title, back in Montreal. There followed a successful defense before a rematch which Pascal also won, but not after having his shoulder popped back in whilst between rounds! All there fights were in Montreal with the rematch on the 11th of December 2009, aping a remarkable year!
Then came the unification fight with Chad Dawson for the lineal and Ring titles as well as his own WBC belt. It ended prematurely as a cut above Dawson’s eye after an accidental clash of heads led to the fight being waved off – Pascal won by technical decision as he was ahead on the cards at the time it was halted.
Next was the legendary Bernard Hopkins – in a contest so good they had to do it again. The first, in Quebec City on the 18th of December 2010, ended in a very dodgy draw so when they got back in the ring, the following May in Montreal, Hopkins who had been incandescent after the first fight, got the win. A unanimous points win for the 45 year old was a remarkable for a man his age, for the fact he fought outside the US on a second occasion, and for the spectacle of him apparently doing push-ups in the ring between rounds six and seven! The WBC and the IBO belts were gone to Hopkins.
Despite the loss, Pascal matched forwards and his career is littered with tough contests with world level and elite fighters. It really looks like he did not dodge anybody. He won the WBC diamond belt on the 25th May 2013, when he beat Lucian Bute on points, in 2015 he fought Sergey Kovalev for the WBC diamond, WBO, IBF and WBA light heavy belt – Pascal got stopped in the 8th – a rematch followed in January 2016 with Kovalev – another defeat, heavier this time as he retired in the 7th, a retiral announcement was to follow in 2017, he then made a move to cruiserweight in 2018 when he took on former MMA fighter Steve Bosse – Pascal stopped him in the 8th in his home town of Laval, he then went back to light heavyweight to face Dmitry Bivol on the 24th of November 2018 in Atlantic City where Pascal was beaten and beaten well on points. He regrouped and went again with a victory against Marcus Browne, on the 3rd of August 2019, another stoppage due to a clash of heads, for the interim WBA belt and WBC silver title, and then with his WBA light heavyweight title, he faced Badou Jack who brought his burgeoning reputation – Pascal won by split decisions… Once more his opponent was demanding a rematch.
You get the picture. A tremendous servant to the sport, operating at a high level; with some success though not without the stress and challenges that ought to be part of a pugilist’s experiences. He was a fighter and well renowned.
Badou Jack was after that rematch.
And then came shellshock.
In the run up to negotiating it, Pascal failed a random voluntary drug test for no fewer than 3 different banned PEDs. He was shocked and embarrassed. Then he tested positive for a fourth banned substance.
The WBA removed his title.
The VADA pronouncement has also seen him suspended by the WBA for 6 months. Apart from fighting Jack, was he going to fight anyone else in those 6 months? Unlikely I would presume as I think, if he had remained as their champion, negotiations for any flight could drag way beyond that half year limit. It is, however, the WBA rules that determine the time he serves initially as punishment and not some faceless bureaucrat making the decision it should be 6 months. But we are left waiting to see if there shall be anything else to serve. His character may be in question, but his record was not. It was a story filled with excellent performances and highlights that have made many a fan marvel at his skill; they are now wondering if it was all a lie.
It’s such a pity that we are wondering at what we saw being the genuine article because it truly did inspire genuine admiration.
And there is the price you pay if you are accused of cheating when there is clear evidence that you may well have done…Contact the Feature Writers