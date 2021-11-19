You know the saying: “If you want to make God laugh, set a goal, make a plan. Write it down and watch the opposite occur or even better, the Tower card emerges after the Devil Card and Death.
Those are good cards, by the way. New stuff is coming that you’re having to be dragged into because “you’re all over the place” ( winking at you, Darling Mentor, mwah.). The Devil Card’s the elevator letting you know that you’ve reached Filene’s Basement. Relax, brace yourself, say your prayers and don’t get out of the elevator, whatever you do. It’ll rise up to the top again. It always does. Death means New Beginnings from the bones on out.
Whatever it might be, I guarantee you some shit will come up to stop you in your tracks and the more you want this … this “THING”, the more something gets in the way of your having it, or so it seems. Why is that?
I have realized that there is one more aspect to “Manifestation” than we’ve ever been taught, and that is the part in the middle where you’re waiting for the shit to happen. If you’re waiting for good shit to come, it’ll come. If you’re waiting for bad shit to occur, you’d better put a tarp down on the ground. You’re about to drop from a very high tower.
I have noticed that when one is on the verge of exploding if one doesn’t acquire this or that thing that is ever so wanted, and ever so badly, that NOTHING happens instead. Nothing IS something. You remain in Limbo, perpetually waiting for the second coming of FAO SCHWARZ, but it never arrives.
You remain with your eyes on the never manifesting prize with hope and nothing happens? Why is that?
It’s because just as a child’s “sea-saw” is built to teeter totter between two heights, so do our minds. It’s difficult for we human beings to remain fixed on one point without venturing to other avenues to see how the weather fares there.
In other words, besides the hope, that the thing you want, will absolutely come about, there’s also the secret guilt for also feeling inadequate and perhaps even undeserving of that holy grail, steam iron, Ninja, Harley, Lottery Winnings, whatever the “It” desire is.
So, those confused emotions are the “too much salt” in your bleeding “I’ve got to have it” wound that solely exists because you’re trying to fix something in your soul, from your past or the little kid inside you whose Mom never purchased the item she’d placed in the shopping cart, still wants that motor boat, bike, hockey skates, whatever the thing was. The point is that you believe life will be better with that thing. In many cases, we believe this thing will make the entire difference and be the ultimate trophy, but even when we acquire the accolades, the joy is fleeting. Soon, it’ll be forgotten. That feeling will lay on the bedroom floor like an unseen sock under the bed. Sometimes those things we want come to us, pan out and grow and life couldn’t be better, forever and ever, end of story and that’s great when it happens. Then there are those of us who look to those who seem to have it all with our little bag of dreams tucked under our arm like heavy school books, we no longer require but insist on carrying them all the same, If our thoughts towards them are: “Aw, man, look at them. I wish I had that”, your jealousy just paid for another ticket to Nowheresville for you. If you’re happy for them, you just treated the whole world to tickets to their paradise. Why? Cuz Love is the highest vibration.
Jealous types remain there like a “Putz”, with their finger up their noses and their torn paper hearts taped to their chests wondering when their thing is coming. They stay there because The Universe believes that that’s what they WANT. They wish to remain in suspended animation, in that frustrating spot where one wonders: WTF? Why isn’t it happening? Where’s my stuff? And the second you get pissy about it, you lose your groove and more unwanted events occur, which only serve to piss you off all the more. Then you realize you’ve lost your focus and must begin feeling that happiness and gratitude for what’s already occurred all over again. CURSES!!
Makes you want to scream, doesn’t it?
So, the more you “drive” there, “thee being the inquiry on where your celestial wishes are, the longer you’re going to remain in that suck space because The Universe thinks; perhaps, knows that –- maybe you don’t even know that you’re getting off on this Frustration, Mediocrity, Closed Roads to All Roads in Life.
What’s a sukka to do?
Smoke’m if ya got’m or go focus on something fun and forget the rest. It’ll all straighten itself out eventually. Even sea-saws stand still sometimes.
I’ve just described my last two months. Yes, they’ve been amazing and hellish as well, but I’m waiting for the best to occur and I’m clear I want it to heal the past, heal our souls, and I believe we all deserve it.
I want Peace On Earth. I’m wanting to see the entire past Presidential Administration jailed. I want to see my country come together in peace and harmony like a 70s refreshment commercial. I want to see us conquer Covid and anything else thrown at us. I want to sit at a table and dine with all of you together. No matter what the believes are, I’d like to see us all get along respecting one another’s beliefs, judging each other by the content of our character, solely. I’d like to see us kick all the traitors to the curb. I’d like to see a ONE WORLD DAY OF UNITY where the entire world takes the day off. Just one day to play. Let everything be free that day. Yeah, that would be cool.
Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving to All. Know you’re thought about and loved.
Peace / Out.
JG )O(