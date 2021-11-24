Doug Barr: Acting, Writing, Directing, The Fall Guy, Politics, Life & Lots More…
November 24th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@Scaramucci I despise Flynn who’s a racist traitor to the uniform I wore for 20 years & 28 days!
#LockHimUp
https://t.co/nSCFxYxbd8 ^
I am beyond humbled by this beautiful poem RSR's very own @JoyceSmileBig wrote about me.. Joyce, thank you so much... I am deeply touched and honored!
https://t.co/tGJaOcCCDo
Doug Barr: Acting, Writing, Directing, The Fall Guy, Politics, Life & Lo... https://t.co/W8BdXmoGeK via @YouTube
Hey people, if you’re going to pretend to follow me, then unfollow me and think I won’t notice, best not to follow me at all!