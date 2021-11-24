I have just read the best news ever.
The Three MuthaFukkas who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery solely because his melanin content “scared” them were found guilty of murder on all counts. They instigated. AA ignored them. That pissed them off, so they jumped in their pick up truck, were joined by another redneck who stupidly filmed the entire illegality and murder. They then cried “Self Defense” to which the jury, bless them, rebutted: GO FK YRSELVES! GUILTY!
I am over the moon with delight. I know you are, too.
My condolences go out to the Arbery Family. I am so sorry for your loss and I’m delighted Mr. Arbery was vindicated. Woot!
Chalk one up for America. We needed this SO BADLY after last week’s hysteria involving Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty verdict, thanks to that fkn crooked muthafukkin racist, bastard, joke of a judge who made sure another KKK WHITE SUPREMACIST, like himself, went free.
That’s ok! Karma is always watching. He’ll get his because he and Kyle cannot disguise their racism and they’re now emboldened to act at will. We see you, Bitches!! Time will catch up with your ways. You’ll see!!
Until then, three down and a shit ton more to go!
We’ve got this!
Blessed Holidays, y’all.
Peace/Out!
JG )O(