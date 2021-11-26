By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
UK – biggest and most notable
And it never happened.
On Saturday the 20th of November we awaited that which never arrived as the debut of Caroline Dubois was postponed as she was ill. Instead, we got Natasha Jonas take on her opponent, Vaida Masiokaite, and show over 6 rounds how good she is. After two world title fights – against Teri Harper and Katie Taylor, from which she got a lot of acclaim but no world titles, this was easing back in, getting rid of ring rust and showing a clean pair of gloves. Jonas was brilliant but hardly tested.
Under the radar
The Friday night before, the 19th of November in Glasgow at the Radisson Blu, The Title Taker Scott Allen got a 6 rounds points win against Waqas Mohammed. With plans to move down in weight in the new year, there is a spring in the step and a marching forward from the Motherwell lad. Looking forward to his colorful character back in the ring and in contention again – two weight Scottish champion perhaps? Certainly a British title contender if he manages his dance cards correctly…
International – most intriguing
On the same evening that Allen was getting his ring rust off, on Friday the 18th of November, the second “semi-final” of the super lightweight women’s contest saw Kali Reis make heavy weather of Jessica Camara. She did, however, win the WBO, IBO titles as well as the vacant WBO crown. Next up is Chantelle Cameron for all the belts, and she like us, can hardly wait!
International headline in the UK
The huge fight on Saturday the 20th of November was the WBO welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter where Crawford stopped Porter in the 10th round. The day after, Porter retired after a stellar career in the ring. The possible fight against Josh Taylor, for Crawford, that many have wanted is unlikely as Crawford is now looking to unifying the division.
Mentioned in dispatches…
The WBA/IBF super bantamweight title fight between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Jose Velazquez, ended with Akhmadaliev retaining his titles in a points win, the WBC flyweight battle between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo, ended in a no contest after the 2008 Olympian Arroyo retired in the second round after getting cut twice from accidental headbutts. The middleweight WBO fight between Demetrius Andrade and Ireland’s Jason Quigley ended with Andrade stopping the Irish challenger in the second round and completely mesmerising him – all the US fights happened in New Hampshire.
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
UK – biggest and most notable
We start on Friday the 26th of November, in Bolton where we have the IBO cruiserweight title fight between Jack Massey and Bilal Laggoune. Whilst the IBO belt does not have the same status as any of the other world titles it has certainly been helpful for a lot of boxers to get their names known and in the mix. Massey is also a decent prospect with a tremendous bounce back from his one defeat – against Richard Riakporhe for the British title. He has managed to pick up the European IBF belt in the two wins since. This looks like a very tough fight, but Massey should manage to win this.
Under the radar
Also on Friday the 26th of November, we have light flyweight former WBC world titlist Jay Harris taking on Hector Gabriel Flores in Cardiff in a jam packed MTK bill. Harris is coming down a division – to super flyweight – in order to build towards another world title challenge and has taken on a very decent challenger in Flores. Flores is Mexican and unbeaten… what could possibly go wrong…
International – most intriguing
On Saturday the 27th of November, it is the first of two massive multi belt fights as super bantamweight Brendan Figueroa takes on Stephen Fulton with the WBC and WBO titles on the line in Las Vegas. Both Figueroa and Fulton are better known to the boxing purists than the casual fan, but we are looking forward to this battle in the ring. Figueroa may just shade it…
International headline in the UK
And so, we are looking forward on Saturday the 27th of November, to the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosis Jr. The belts, untimely ripped from the waist of Vasyl Lomachenko, are on the line in Madison Square Gardens. It all got some added spice with Lopez Snr having a massive row with Kambosis Jr’s team at the public workout. We cannot wait for it to be settled in the ring! Given the background to the purse bids, the failure of the purse bid winner, Triller to get the fight on and DAZN/Matchroom stepping in to save it, there was already some intrigue and drama – we now have the arguing that means we shall be as interested in the aftermath – will they kiss and make up – as the result! Lopez looked unbelievable against Lomachenko so anything other than his promise of a first round knockout is going to look like underachieving…
Mentioned in dispatches…
There are quite a few fights on over the weekend including, from Mexico, Erika Cruz v Melissa Esquivel for Cruz’s WBA women’s featherweight title, on the Lopez/ Kambosis undercard we have Azinga Fuzile v Kenichi Ogawa, for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title, and Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang takes on Bernardo Marquez whilst in Moscow, Pavel Silmagin is in the ring with Isaac Chilemba for the WBC light middleweight silver belt. In the UK we have the WBO Global super middleweight crown on the line between Mark Jeffers and Michel Garcia, Commonwealth featherweight action on the same bill in Bolton between Nathanial Collins and Thembani Mbangatha, the Commonwealth lightweight championship title fight between Gavin Gwynne and Jack O’ Keefe and a couple of IBO continental contests in Sheffield with the featherweight belt involving Raza Hamza and the lightweight fight between Hamed Ghaz and Vincenzo Finiello.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Saturday 4th December
It is grudges all the way as the rematch at light heavyweight sees Lyndon Arthur trying to replicate his win against Anthony Yarde. There is so much behind this fight that the rematch is a fascinating event at the Copper Box in London.
Under the radar
Friday 3rd December
Former world champion, Charlie Edwards is back against Jacob Barreto in York Hall.
International – most intriguing
Friday 3rd December
We have the WBC lightweight title fight between Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz.
International headline in the UK
Saturday 4th December
We have the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF AND IBO female welterweight battle between Jessica McCaskill and Victoria Noelia Bustos in Las Vegas.
Mentioned in dispatches…
There is a plethora of pugilism with the WBOI European super welterweight fight between Hamzah Sheeraz and Bradley Skeete as well as the IBF international silver lightweight title fight between Sam Noakes and Shaun Cooper. In mainland Europe, we have Brian Rose at middleweight in for the IBF European title against Denis Radovan in Germany, whilst Kerman Lejarraga against Jack Flatley for the EBU title. In the US, heavyweight Filip Hrgovic takes on Scott Alexander for the IBF international belt.