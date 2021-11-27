Stephen Sondheim, the famed Broadway composer and lyricist, whose works include the stage productions “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”, “Company” and “West Side Story”, died November 26, 2021 in Roxbury, Connecticut. A cause of death was not confirmed. He was 91.
Born on March 22, 1930, Sondheim is one of the most important figures in 20th-Century musical theatre, as he was praised for reinventing the American musical by going with themes that were explored past the traditional ones of the genre.
In addition, Sondheim has received several accolades and awards for his work including 1 Academy Award, 8 Grammy Awards and 8 Tony Awards.
His additional works as a composer and lyricist include the productions “A little Night Music”, “Gypsy”, “Follies”, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, “Into the Woods”, and “Sunday in the Park with George”, among many others.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Stephen Sondheim's family during their time of grief.