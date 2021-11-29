People have come and gone in my life for as long as I can recall. It taught me early on, to appreciate the time we have together and; given the ones who taught me lived for love, laughter and mirth, you become what you live and thus: “here I bes”. If you is, or if you ain’t understanding, doesn’t matter. I also learned to live and let live. We’re cool, ya know? “Different strokes for different folks, and so on, and so on, and doobee, doobee, doobee.” Credit to The Sly Family Stone, there. But truthfully, I am Everyday People.
What that means to me is not to be afraid to love with all my light. Care-Bears have nothing on me. I can beam that love up to all the galaxies through meditation, or by actually interacting with folks and THAT’S where my joy lies.
My parents used to bring strangers in need of a home to stay with us while they helped these literal strangers solve the issues in their lives. Sometimes, we’d never see them again. It didn’t matter.
They became memories which were thought of fondly and wished well. . I learned how to love with abandon, from the best.
So, yes, I grew up to bring total complete strangers into my home. I stop for hitchhikers. I passed by a woman in very high heels, dragging the heaviest luggage on the planet, as she stumbled down Vets Highway, made of more sand than the beach, which swallowed those heels. I backed up the car and asked her if she would like a ride. She was going to the Ronkonkoma Train Station from the airport, about two miles away. She didn’t realize these were not city block miles. This was walking on the shoulder of the road because the are no streets to walk in for the entirety of the journey. I was heading to my daughter’s house in CT and to my surprise, she was traveling a mile away from where I was heading. Yes, I took her to her place. I cannot remember all we talked about but we gabbed and laughed all the way there. I don’t even remember her name. I couldn’t pick her out of a crowd for the life of me but did she add to my life time experience? Yes! Did I learn anything?
Yes, I learned further to trust my instincts. She needed help with no means to secure it. I’m sure her Guardians spoke to mine who had me hustle out of the house and zoom down the highway to meet her a few blocks away at the precise time.
Tell me again that the Universe doesn’t use us as Angels,, Guardians, Guides for others, if we vibe on that plane, I mean?
So, when a new border, a very young woman, asked if her Belgian Pen Pal could come and visit, of course I said, yes.
She had been led to leave her safe home in Maryland to venture to my town in Holbrook unaccompanied, with the promise of food, clothing shelter by an online love connection she’d never even met.
The Universe led her to my Ministry, which in turn led her to me, who pointed the way to my house and her own tiny apartment loft willing to fulfill on the previous promises made by scammers, except for the love connection thang. Homey don’t play that! Children are children! Help them, teach them and respect them, too.
So, this brilliant young gentleman turned out to be a very well educated scholar, who had more depth, wisdom, CLASS in one strand of hair, than millions of Americans of the same age. From jazz supper clubs where I happened to be playing, to every possible museum we could fit into the agenda for the time he graced us all with his dry wit and elegance, I escorted the kids high and low, left and right, proudly sharing the best of my beloved home towns. From Staten Island, Manhattan NY to Montauk/LI, we left few museums or beaches unturned.
This was about fifteen years ago. We’re still in contact even though he’s grown into a successful man, having accomplished his then-dream of being an MP in the German Army.
When I received this note earlier, I asked if I could share it with the world because discovering family within strangers is the most wonderful gift from The Universe, IMHO. Teaching, by example, is what I consciously did with my daughters but I didn’t realize that others’ children were watching and learning, too.
I’m so moved by this poignant note. Without further ado, I share it with you:
Yo mom, I’ve been thinking. And it’s Thanksgiving. I haven’t nearly thanked you enough for all that you did for me, even though at one point I was a total stranger, and I just came into your life by a lucky coincidence at my side.
Never once did you doubt, even better, you straightaway invited me into your personal life and all of its beautiful sides and benefits.
When I came back years later, it was as if we didn’t miss a moment, and picked back up right that moment.
You know what, this Thanksgiving, I am thankful for meeting you, and whatever you thought (sic) me. It showed me life isn’t black and white, and we shouldn’t be afraid to be mediators, but we also shouldn’t be afraid to call out injustice.
I love you, and I will do my best to carry on your legacy!
Wasn’t that worth the read?
Thank you for reading. Thank you for loving others with all your might. Thank you for teaching others exactly how one achieves the goal of “bringing humanity forward”. Thank you, “BB” and The #BBBCrew, for being those unafraid to love.
Till we meet again,
JG )O(