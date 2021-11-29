An assault against America,
can no one hear our cry
We are being torn down from the inside
and I keep wondering why
White supremacists run amuck;
they commit domestic terrorism
A White supremacist kills BLM protesters
and gets thrown into heroism?
This fight has been so long
and it seems it’ll continue forever
I keep holding on to the thought that
we are stronger together
But it seems no matter what we do
they commit crimes and get away
How is it that they seem
to keep justice at bay
Some days I give up hope
and feel I don’t have the will
But I vow no matter what things look like
I will fight still