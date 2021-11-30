Screen legend Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars from Classic Hollywood cinema, and mother to actor Lorenzo Lamas, passed away November 29, 2021 in New York City. The cause of death was not disclosed. She was 96. Lamas took to social media to announce his mother’s death with a heartfelt tribute.
Arlene Dahl was a contract player for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and starred in several films in the late 1940s and throughout the 1950s. She also made appearances on several television series. Best known for her role in the film JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH (1959), Dahl’s additional credits include THE BRIDE GOES WILD (1948), A SOUTHERN YANKEE (1948), REIGN OF TERROR (1949), SCENE OF THE CRIME (1949), BURKE’S LAW (1963-1966), ALL MY CHILDREN (1970-2011), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), ONE LIFE TO LIVE (1968-2013), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), RENEGADE (1992-1997) and AIR AMERICA (1998-1999).
Dahl was also a businesswoman. She founded Arlene Dahl Enterprises in the mid-1950s, selling lingerie and cosmetics. In addition, she worked in advertising for Sears, Roebuck Co., and founded a perfume company.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Arlene Dahl's family during their time of grief.