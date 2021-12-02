By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
As I sit in my Kailyard I wonder often about the future.
You can spot him in the schoolyard, the guy who needs to be feared.
As you get older, you can see him in the office, the guy who needs to be listened to.
As you reflect on your life, in politics you get to know him – the guy who criticizes the weak.
There is one thing which they never get – respect.
And they simply do not deserve it.
Why?
Because even in the schoolyard, you know, they are just big bullies and little people.
So, from over here, watching a man who was once vying to be a candidate for the greatest office in American politics, takes on a big yellow bird. For what, Mr Cruz?
Sesame Street is watched in the UK, though nowhere near as fervently as American school children do. We love the show and enjoy it. We do have some of our own equivalents who have found themselves running as children’s programs for a similar amount of time as Sesame Street, but American programs often get shown over here and we love them better than UK ones. My own kids did love the Suite Life of Zack and Cody or the Josh and Drake universe and soooo many more…
But getting at Big Bird for promoting propaganda to children – seriously?
What you really mean is that you dislike the fact that it no longer peddles your propaganda to children. What is happening is not some lefty takeover of children’s programming but a resetting of the agenda to allow for the right messages, the safe message to get to the young.
Big Bird told kids to go and get vaccinated. To young kids the message was get vaccinated to help out!
And by the way, kids ain’t as stupid as you think your electorate is, Mr. Cruz. Or at least I hope your electorate ain’t as stupid. Looking at the last two Presidential elections I am not so sure.
The fact is that this smacks not of being politically “correct” – and yes, I do get the irony – but trying to appeal to a group who also see a slide away from the conservative values which delivered Jim Crow like attitudes. If you need to remove prejudice, you have got to tackle it. And that does not mean doing the same things as you always did, hoping for a different result.
Ted, you have come across as ridiculous. It is laughable that your big idea, your big political comment is going to be all about a children’s puppet figure. We are trying hard not to end up laughing our metaphorical heads off.
But there is a serious point here.
If you, as I do, believe that things need to be reset, that there should be a look at how we educate and how we work towards a better and more inclusive environment it means we need to look at how we encourage that. That means going into our education system and having a fearless moral inventory of what we were responsible for before. There is no point in tinkering, get in, make the changes and move the heck on.
So, if a Big Yellow Bird can help by giving the information out that is NOT Fake News but based on scientific fact, then let’s get behind the big fella!
Without that we are not going to make real change. We shall only tinker and alter the presenting facts; we need to blow up the narrative. We need to rebuff the Cruz “missiles” that miss their target because they cannot deal with a Big Yellow Bird showing a degree of intelligence they have yet to master…
But be careful, there shall be more from the Right to come – we need to be ready…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…
A view from the new Kailyard or, how you look over there, from over here…

(kailyard n. a genre of sentimental Scottish literature turned into effective invective comment from one Donald worth reading…)