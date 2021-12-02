Take 12, Scene 3 aaaand ACTION!
Bryan Reynolds is the most obnoxious actor I have ever encountered. However, he was fantastic in this movie. He’s usually a one trick pony, playing the same character in every single movie, IMHO. I usually forego anything with his name wrapped around the credits, but he surprised me in this one. Boyfriend CAN act, after-all!
At the start of this movie, he sounded very much like one of his other; beloved; yet, annoying movie characters. Stop ad-libbing, Baby Cakes. Burt Reynolds, you ain’t! Thankfully, he straightened his stuff out, a few minutes after I’d tossed my notebook across the room. He must’ve seen me.
Playing a rich philanthropist, he fakes his death, recruits six more people to do the same and together, they take on a Terrible Dictator (aren’t they all) in a make believe land, quite reminiscent of any dictatorship anywhere in the world.
Their mission is to topple the dictatorship and install a democratic president. Will they be successful before their identities are discovered and possibly caught? Is that even part of the movie? No worries, it’s not.
I’m leaving out all the juicy stuff because … yeah, I hate letting you know that they all die, in the end … Not so, but now you understand how cruel that would’ve been.
There are all kinds of “oohs and ah” moments. I do love a good staged fight that has me screaming: ‘Kick’m in the can, man!”, never ending car chases extrapolated from every other car chase movie we’ve ever seen, blown up movie sets, and more.
All in all, it was good enough for me to give it an “ok, you can watch it” rating, but please don’t shoot the chef. Aim for the turkey — tofu, if you’re a vegan, wink!
IMDB gave it a 6.1/10. I agree. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 36% approval rating and the critics have it a 60% rating. Let’s just say I watched it so you don’t have to. But … I enjoyed it enough to note down the name to review.
Cast members are as follows :
Ryan Reynolds is One
Mélanie Laurent is Two
Manuel Garcia-Ruflo is Three
Ben Hardy is Four
Adria Arjona is Five
Dave Franco is Six
Cory Hawkins is Seven
Lior Raz is Rovack Alimov (The Dictator)
Payman Maadi is Murat Alimov (The Dictator’s kin)
There’s more fun to come. I’m just getting started.
Until then, enjoy life. Don’t sweat the small stuff…
I’m wishing you all the best lives ever.
JG )O(Contact the Feature Writers