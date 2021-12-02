Hi, Everyone,
I received an email from my bank regarding how NOT to get scammed. I found it worthy of sharing because we all shop online and the cyber crime is real.
So, I quote from them to you:
Here’s how to spot a phishing email:
If the email is from a trusted source but unexpected, call or email the sender to confirm that they sent it.
Review the sender address. Cover your mouse over the email address and a pop up reveals the sender’s email address.
Examine the recipient address phishers often make this entry appear as blank (either by accident or design). Seeing an empty recipient field is a good indicator that this is a bogus email.
Does the subject line make sense? Scammers often get sloppy and mix the subject and content between scams. Review the body of the email and look for type-o errors, incorrect salutations or signature blocks and unclear images.
Hover your mouse over all links before clicking on them.
Look at all email attachments before you click to download. If the file format doesn’t make sense, delete the email.
Don’t let your holiday plans be ruined by scammers and fishing emails spotting scams like any other skill takes time and practice the more you practice the safer you will be.
I hope this will hip you to what’s so, and keep you safe.
Blessed be, Y’all.
Till next time.
Peace/Out:
JG )O(