SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxing promoter and boxer Tommy Torino a happy 70th birthday.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report wishes retired boxing promoter and boxer Tommy Torino a happy 70th birthday.
Comments are closed.
@DavidBSamuels @thetonymichaels @HoggyHogHog Thanks! He talks like an absolute idiot…
@thetonymichaels @HoggyHogHog Mr. @BadBradRSR. ☝️
@thetonymichaels 💯🗑
This is the real picture you absolutely pathetic petulant child @RepThomasMassie !
Whatever you do, please do NOT share this pic of @RepThomasMassie and his family posing with dildos instead of guns. He really HATES it!