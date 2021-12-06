SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Lucia Rijker a happy 54th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxing Champion Lucia Rijker a Happy 54th Birthday – Boxing News
December 6th, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Lucia Rijker a happy 54th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@BadBradRSR @Kaepernick7 💯💯💯💯, nothing illegal or criminal about his actions!!
@BadBradRSR @Kaepernick7 ❤
@TG22110 @Leslieoo7 Love it!
@BadBradRSR @Kaepernick7 Awww. Best reply I've read so far.