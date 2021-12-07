We don’t mind killing, as long as there is a good reason
Where some in Congress and Senate saw fit to help a President commit treason
They continue to represent voters who are ready for a bloody coup
And don’t be fooled anyone; they will justify murdering you
They’ll put their people in charge your vote won’t count one bit
You don’t like what they are doing, they don’t give a shit
Who are we if we let these injustices go by
We must hold them accountable we must know why
Why one man was able to take over a party with ease
Demand they serve him; demand to be appeased
They worship him and spread his lies that reach near and far
If he and his coconspirators never come to see justice this is who we are
As far right is Republican; Republicans are American too
If we show no accountability, we embrace it; it becomes me and you
That’s not how I want the world to see me
Can we get consequences already so we all feel free
Let’s make accountability again have standards of a high bar
Let’s get to consequences for ALL men being who we are
E pluribus unum