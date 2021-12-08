SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Orlando Hollis a happy 55th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Orlando Hollis a happy 55th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
Oh I am just getting warmed up...
@SheilaJackson62 Shelia, I feel the same way! That is sad because my Italian Grandpa, who fought in WWII, and was in the Army for close to 10 years, proudly put his flag out on Flag Day, Memorial and Veteran's Day! Today, it is ruined by Trump and his scumbag racist cult!
@BadBradRSR This is so sad but true. Whenever I see a flag hanging in someone’s yard I automatically think they are a Trumper. The flag no longer represents the pride and freedom of the United States in my mind.
As a career Navy man who has two flags in boxes hung in my office I am going to be blunt! The US Flag was hijacked/humped by Trump & bastardized by his cult to project white supremacy.
The flag should cover all colors, genders & religions! It no longer does & that’s the truth!