Wow, wow, wow! What a show. Holy smokes. I watched as much as I could when I could. The fact that my cold developed into something worse and I had to take it easy, made it easier to view ‘cause I had to rest; so, chicken soup and cable girls — Let’s do this.
The beauty of this show, which ran from April 28th, 2017 until July 3rd, 2020; when it was canceled, is that it’s much more than its surface story about some chicks from different backgrounds that met at work and formed an alliance. I’ll speak more on this subject later.
My only constructive criticism was with the utterly slow diesel-train paced beginning. I was seconds from canning it completely. It failed to capture my attention, at first. I struggled to retain interest.
Patience certainly is a virtue and I’m pleased with my decision to keep watching and wait it out because ladies, binaries, others, gents – this show delivers.
Look, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 100%. And the critics gave in an 87%. IMDb gave it a 7.8/10. So, that’s how good this thing was. It’s one of those movies that remains in your mind for days after you watch it. You wonder about it. That’s what it does, and that’s why I say: It delivers. Apocalypse Now was a movie that had that impact as well as The Godfather and Game Of Thrones.
The movie is a statement piece. It is a poignant account of what life was like being a woman a century ago. It details the struggles of women’s first steps in becoming unionized, fighting for women’s rights, acknowledged as individuals, allowed to work, vote, earn a fare wage, be allowed to love whomever they pleased. It is told through lives of four young women who meet on their first day at the job; whose pains, trials, tribulations, dreams, wins, celebrations were addressed by all of them, as a family. They have a Super-Hero vibe to them, as you may soon notice.
You all know that I’m all for NOT revealing anything, allowing you to judge for yourselves. Hold on beyond that soft caramel beginning, the going gets good. I would not be surprised if it returns as a future series, like What’s His Name: Dexter!
I switched between languages and besides the English translation falling short of delivering the actual statement or emotions portrayed, they don’t even match up if you listen and read them both in English. If you’re able to understand one of the other languages, do yourself a favor and listen to that, instead.
Regarding the Parental Rating: It is clearly mislabeled as a “romance, drama”. It is an action-packed thriller with (soft core blood and guts) cursing, smoking, drugging, and who can forget the mutually approved straight up ‘bent over the blender’ and bring a friend, moments. I’ll be dammed if I sit my twelve year old in front of this show (watching what we like watching) I do not understand why it’s not rated for 17+, but that’s my humble opinion. This is the “Peek Freens” of shows. Not for children. The history lesson, yes. The adult situations, no. Let children be children for crying out loud. Oh, yes, there’s crying out loud, as well, in many situations – side eye.
Holy Rollers can forget about this one. They break every commandment in every religion and they’d do it again. Na’cho movie. Everyone else, dive in.
Written By Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, María Jose Rustarazo, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Carlos Sedes, Flora González Villanueva, Alberto Grondona, Almudena Ocaña, Paula Fernandez, Joaquim Guedes, Michael Sorich, Estìbaliz Burgaleta, Carlos Portela, Jaime Vaca.
Main Cast:
Blanca Suarez – Alma/Lydia Aguilar
Yon Gonzalez – Francisco Gómez
Ana Fernandez – Carlota Rodriguez de Senilosa
Nadia de Santiago – Margarita (Marga) Suàrez
Ana Polvorosa – Sara Milàn / Oscar Ruiz
Nico Romero – Pablo Santos / Julio Santos
Mariño Rivas – Carlos Sifuentes
Maggie Civantos – Angeles Vidal
Concha Velazco – Doña Carmen de Sifuentes
Ángela Cremontes – Eliza Cifuentes
Enjoy it.
Till next time, be safe, healthy and stay involved in human rights.
Peace/ Out
JG )O(