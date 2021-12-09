A Black man running is not a weapon of assault
Not a reason to commit murder and say it was his fault
It wasn’t his fault you were racist as hell
You think a Black man daring to run in your hood deserves to go to jail
A citizen arrest is no more than an illegal lynch mob
Against a man who did not steal nor did he rob
You tried intimidating him with a shot gun
You got highly upset when he chose to run
You hunted him like an animal released from a cage
He was hunted while running Black yet you were the ones with rage
Devious racist trope to call self defense against someone being Black, it’s cunning
So glad a jury made you pay for killing a Black man just running
All three men were found guilty which is the way it should be
A little touch of justice for Ahmaud Arbery