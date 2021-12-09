The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
For decades Luis Camacho found success in the world of boxing where he is beloved and through that success, he was inducted this past June into the FBHOF Class of 2021. “Bad” Brad and his dear friend Luis, sat next to each other as they were humbled by an honor of being inducted into the FBHOF that will always bond them together through the sport they both love, boxing. This Saturday, December 11, 2021 tune into The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show to hear Luis and “BB” talk about boxing and much more…
You will not want to miss this episode…
Subscribe now to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel to get the notification when the show is live.
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter.