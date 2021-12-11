Four-Time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Al Unser, passed away December 9, 2021, at his home in New Mexico. Unser had been battling cancer for 17 years. He was 82.
Unser began racing in 1957, at age 18, competing primarily in modified roadsters, and sprint cars. In 1965 he raced in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time and finished in ninth place. He would go on to win the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987.
Other career highlights include Unser holding the record of being the oldest driver to ever win the 500 at 47 years old, breaking the previous record set by his brother Bobby; winning two 500-mile races at Pocono and two more at Ontario bringing his total of 500-mile race wins to eight; and being the IROC champion, and competing in four other NASCAR Winston Cup & Grand National races.
Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1991.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Al Uner's family during their time of grief.