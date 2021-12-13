It’s only a little less than a year since the January 6th Capitol attack where crowds chanted to hang then-VP Mike Pence during the electoral vote congressional ceremony. After deciding to not sway from his constitutional duty — with a little reminder from another former VP Dan Quayle — that he absolutely didn’t have the power to deem Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 general election.
While we are now over 13 months out from November 2020, the former President continues to spread his election fallacies on every Newsmax, OAN, Fox, and every social media start up that one of his loyalists start up on a monthly basis. In fact recent polling shows that although everything that has happened with Trump over the last exhausting five years, a decent majority of Republican voters still support him as the nominee for the presidential election in 2024.
Yet even after all of this, Mike Pence is still considering a run himself in 2024. Pence is already starting to lay out the groundwork for a potential run by planning to travel around the country, according to sources close to the former VP. Over the next two months Pence plans to visit states like Georgia, Florida, and Texas; he has a speech at Stanford University in February on the calendar as well.
Sources familiar with the former VP’s plans told NBC News to not expect any formal decision to be made until after the 2022 midterm election. As for now, Pence will be setting the political stage in his favor if he ultimately chooses to do so. Various political pundits have also noted some key giveaways that clearly tell that Pence is interested in going for the Oval Office.
One telling sign includes his messaging about the 2020 election from supporting his former boss’s claims that the election was outright stolen to a now more moderate focus on voting “irregularities.” Another sign is that Pence and his staff have been speaking to potential donors in private conversations and publicly at a conference last August.
It’s hard for a lot of people to imagine Pence doing anything independent of his former running mate. “People have to say that, but I don’t think it’s true,” said Dan Eberhart, a major Republican fundraiser, to NBC News. Expressing how he doesn’t believe Pence would win the nomination over Trump, Eberhart continued. “Maybe I’m playing the movie too early,” he said, “but I don’t see how Pence gets off the ground.” Others think Pence has the ability to attract his own portion of the GOP by acting as the Mike Pence known for his traditional conservative values.
As of this current moment, former President Trump has been very boisterous about his intentions on run against President Joe Biden in 2024. He’s still holding rallies, fundraising, and doing everything possible to rally up enough support to secure a second term in the White House.
One major question this leaves us is if Pence is running on his own, who will be Trump's new pick for VP? From Matt Gaetz to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the possibilities of horrible people in the running are countless. That's almost a scary yet possible thought of what our next reality show with the Dorito Gambino as our host would look like.