By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
We had gasps and wonderment in the UK last weekend with boxing bills that provided some with redemption, others with progression and a few making others doubt their prowess.
UK – biggest and most notable
On Saturday the 11th of December in Liverpool, on DAZN, Katie Taylor successfully defended her belts – all her belts at lightweight – against Firuza Sharipova. It was a hard-fought win and not the sparkling success we were hoping to see. Taylor labored at times but was well in control. Sharipova pushed and harried and barely took a backward step but there were doubts surfacing on social media that Taylor may well have peaked now and her best years are beginning to appear in her rear-view mirror. She will contest that as much as a future 2022 contest against Amanda Serrano. Serrano must get past Miriam Gutierrez first however… Taylor beat Gutierrez last November.
Under the radar
The night before, on Friday the 10th of December, in Crystal Palace, London, Isaac Chamberlain found redemption in his IBF international title fight at cruiserweight as he stopped Dilan Prasovic in the first round. Chamberlain is back and having beaten Prasovic quicker than rival Laurence Okolie, there is likely to be a rematch at some point. Chamberlain may wait until he too has a world title to place on the table alongside Okolie’s as this looks the trajectory his performance shall place him on.
International – most intriguing
Back to Saturday the 11th of December and in Dubai, UAE, where Sunny Edwards at flyweight beat Jayson Mama in defense of his IBF title on points. It was a perfunctory win and Edwards has his sight now on the next stage of his career – unification battles. Having dispensed with the necessary, it is time now to cash in and get the riches and progression that he deserves.
International headline in the UK
Also, on Saturday the 11th of December out east, in Ekaterinberg, Russia, Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his WBA super title against Umar Sulanov. Bivol managed it on points with little issues in the defense as he was simply, technically, the far better boxer.
Mentioned in dispatches…
Saturday 11th December
In the UK, In Liverpool and on DAZN, Chris Algieri came, he saw, and he dropped as Conor Benn at welterweight was impressive and assured, confident and cocky and is looking at Adrian Broner next. Broner should worry. There was also the WBA international middleweight title fight between Caoimhin Agyarko and Noe Larios Jr, where Agyarko won his very first belt in a 9th round stoppage that showed him up to be one of the brightest and understated prospects out of Belfast in recent years. Super lightweight Robbie Davies Jr, then stopped Henry Lundy for the WBA continental title in the 2nd round. It was a magnificent showing from the Scouser. There are plenty of options for him and his name is back very firmly in the mix. Finally, in Carson, California, the WBC bantamweight title remained around Nonito Donaire’s waist after he beat Reymart Gasallo. Donaire knocked Gasallo out at the end of the 4th round. Donaire is like a fine wine – improving with age…
Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic
UK – biggest and most notable
This coming Saturday, the 18th of December, we have yet another rematch and this time at heavyweight as Joseph Parker/Derrick Chisora II is top of the bill in Manchester for DAZN. This is a rematch that was never really demanded but has started to catch fire. Parker needs a definitive win after having beat Chisora on points the first-time round. Chisora is box office, but he is a bit of a spent force in the division. The likelihood of Chisora challenging for a world title is minimal but he does provide entertainment and he does draw in the crowds. His story is one of redemption and having fought Usyk, Parker, Whyte twice and one Klitschko you go in against experience each and every time, when you face Del Boy. This time round Parker is vowing to knock him out, his trainer Andy Lee says once he does that, he beats Usyk and gets another rematch – this time with AJ. This time shall start on Saturday night at the first bell…
Under the radar
With the dropping from the Manchester bill of Scottish bantamweight Lee MacGregor defending his European title against Narek Abgaryan I switch to Friday the 17th of December and in Sheffield heavyweight Kash Ali, who was due to defend his IBF European title, but is now in a keep busy fight with Mladen Manev. Ali is back on his own path after his disqualification for biting David Price a few years back. It is a lonely road, but it is one which he is ploughing with some success. A fight before Christmas brings in some pennies and he shall be hoping it catches someone’s eye to challenge him for his IBF belt, rise up those rankings and make 2022 the year that really brings redemption.
International – most intriguing
On Saturday the 18th of December in Kazakhstan, Daniyar Yeleussinov is in for the IBO super welterweight title against Juan Hernan Leal. Up until now Yeleussinov has mainly flattered to achieve, with plenty of doubts raised and then raised again, so a world title – no matter where it comes from – is likely to be the next step on his road. Last out he stopped Julius Indongo in the 2nd round which in 10 professional fights is his best result to date. There is no doubting this Olympic Gold medalist’s amateur pedigree, but it is time for him to show his true professional potential.
International headline in the UK
On Friday the 17th of December, we have the unification light heavyweight title fight for the IBF and WBC titles between Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne. This is a cracking fight, held in Quebec and Beterbiev will have an eye cast at him from all sides given the interest that has been waved about cruiserweight by Canelo, and then the suggestion from him that undefeated records, like Beterbiev’s would attract him more. That would be a fantastic fight but first there is Marcus Brown to consider, and he is no slouch and no pushover.
Mentioned in dispatches…
Friday 17th December
In Quebec the super welterweight IBF female crown shall be in the ring to be fought over by Marie Eve Dicaire and Cynthia Lozano.
Saturday 18th December
In Manchester along with the Parker/Chisora II battle we have, in support, the EBU super middleweight title fight between Jack Cullen and Emne Cukur, the return of super featherweight Zelfa Barrett against Bruno Tarimo, and the IBO title fight at super middleweight involving Carlos Gongora and Lerrone Richards. In Houghton-le-Spring, Newcastle is on show with welterweight Joe Laws back, Thomas Patrick Ward takes on Leonardo Padilla, and super lightweight Lewis Ritson returns against Christian Uruzquieta whilst Scotland’s very own lightweight royalty, Ricky Burns completes the night as he enters the professional ring for the 53rd time against Emiliano Dominguez.
Future History – and the week to follow…
UK – biggest and most notable
Ain’t nothing to see here – It’s CHRISTMAS!!!!
Under the radar
Did you not hear? It’s CHRISTMAS!!!!
International – most intriguing
Monday 20th December
In Victoria, Australia, Michael Zerafa is in for the WBA Oceania middleweight title against Siliveni Nawai.
International headline in the UK
Tuesday 21st December
We have the bantamweight title fight for the WBO Oriental title between Andrew Maloney and Froilan Saludar.
Mentioned in dispatches…
Oh… It’s CHRISTMAS!!!!
