Christmas break is a time associated with no school, playing with friends, sleeping in and most importantly, no homework for kids all around the country. But what is less talked about is that during that time millions of food insecure children will be without the two meals a day generally provided by the school system. For many that will mean going without food at all.
That makes what NC teacher Turquoise Lejeune Parker is doing so important. And amazing. What started with one family in 2015, has grown over the years to now include over 5000 students among 12 schools in the Durham Public Schools District. When Parker began collecting donations to feed students during winter break over six years ago, she was able to feed every one of her 25 students a year later. Moving on to one entire grade level, then two. And then the number of schools began to increase.
But Parker didn’t do it alone. She had help within the Durham community who stepped up and helped her raise a whopping $106,000 this year. She went to Costco and used every penny on food for what she calls ‘her kids’.
In 2020, over 50% of Americans with homes with at least one child have expressed food insecurity with many questioning if they would have enough food to get through Christmas break. There are roughly 18 million children across the country facing this heartbreaking issue.
A disproportionate number of children who receive free/reduced lunches are Black and Latino, which means they are the most vulnerable with families lacking the resources needed to meet the most basic needs. Durham, despite having a white population of just under 50% of residents, the public school system is only 19% white. Blacks make up just under 40% of those in the public school system. Which is on par with their percentage of the city’s population. Latinos make up 34% of Durham Public Schools while only being 13% of the city’s demographic.
When children don’t get enough to eat it hinders their growth and puts both their mental and physical health at risk. School performance, attention span and inability to concentrate means they aren’t performing at the best level they are capable of.
If Parker was able to feed over 5000 kids in the district for the two week break with $100,000, it makes one wonder what more can be done on a national level to insure that every child is fed when it’s most needed. There has been a nationwide shortage of meals in schools due to supply chain interruptions. Vendors have raised prices and some have backed out of their contracts altogether because there isn’t enough profit in providing school meals. This has left many districts with budget shortfalls due to having to scramble and purchase food at higher prices from grocery stores. And having to make food choices based on price rather than nutrition which is very important for a growing child.
Reducing child hunger needs to be priority number one in this country. The food banks can’t handle the needs of their communities. They are stretched thin and have to turn people away, reduce portions and do the best they can to feed as many as they can. If more in this country had the kind of dedication and commitment as this lone teacher in North Carolina, imagine the difference we can make as a society to end child hunger once and for all.
I’m sure the parents and children of Durham can sleep a little bit easier knowing that they will not go hungry during the holiday break. Turquoise Lejuene Parker is a true American hero.
