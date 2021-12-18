When current USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy was hired by Trump, we knew it was going to be bad. Just how bad, has been revealed over his year and a half tenure.
A well known GOP mega donor, and head of New Breed Logistics, DeJoy was all in on his support of Trump and the GOP. Shortly after leaving his position with XPO Logistics, the company that acquired New Breed, DeJoy was installed by Trump as the head of the USPS. Just in time for voting season.
In 2020, DeJoy came under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly pressuring his employees at his time in logistics, to donate to Republican candidates. Campaign fraud violations.
Since he took his position, DeJoy has been under constant scrutiny. He was instrumental in the USPS fall from grace. Implementing policies that not only slowed the mail, but eliminating overtime, reducing hours at local post offices, removing mail boxes and destroying sorting machines ahead of the 2020 election. Though he has denied these measures were an attempt to subvert democracy and help Trump win re-election, those of us in the know, know better.
DeJoy initially refused to divest his shares in USPS competitor XPO logistics. Shares worth over $100 million. The same company he worked for until 2015 and which was awarded a USPS contract worth $120 million. DeJoy donated almost $400K to super pac Trump Victory in support of the former President’s re-election campaign bid. All of these things are a conflict of interest at best and corruption at its worst.
Despite record high deliveries during the pandemic, the USPS reported losses of $4.9 billion. Yes, BILLION. Yet DeJoy was awarded a performance bonus of $75K for fiscal year 2021. The average salary for a USPS employee is more than 25% less than that at $51K. Not to mention the USPS has been cited 1,150 times by the Department of Justice for illegally underpaying its workers. Managers have been changing the time cards of mail carriers to reflect less hours in an attempt to avoid paying overtime.
During a worldwide pandemic when people around the country are facing hunger, homelessness and uncertainty, those on the front lines working hard to ensure mail delivery are finding their paychecks short at the worst possible time. Circumvented by the very institution they have given their life to.
The USPS Board of Governors sets both the salary and the bonuses of its executives. While Biden has nominated additional board members, whether or not they do what needs to be done in firing DeJoy and restoring one of the United States’ longest and most reliable institutions to the credibility and stability they have been relied upon for over 200 years, remains to be seen.
