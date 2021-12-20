Dream Weaver: Gary Wright – Ringside Report Classic Song Of The Day
December 20th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@Eugenia18067541 Yes, and drives me crazy!!!!!
@BadBradRSR It is disgusting that the Dems are rolling over and they appear to be playing dead.
@MoosepupJGR2019 That’s exactly what it is!
@BadBradRSR I was thinking pretty much the exact same thing last night when he did that. Privileged White Athlete Punk Ass Bitch 🤬💯
“Bad” Brad why do you always make it about race?
My response to SNM…
Because it always is!
Until it changes for my African American brothers & sisters, I will use my voice on my platform to call it out…