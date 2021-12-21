SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Roger Caldwell a happy 36th birthday today.
SJC Boxing & Ringside Report Wishes Retired Boxer Roger Caldwell a Happy 36th Birthday – Boxing News
December 21st, 2021 Bad Brad
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Roger Caldwell a happy 36th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@BadBradRSR @LadyCurry72 @JanetGraceMusic @DarkLordSlush @cooltxchick @JoyceSmileBig @Corrrine @Stephenheid @LarryDaniels4u @kanekavi @Wtfagain5 @KJ2013JK Ringside Report Team Wishes Retired Boxer Roger Caldwell A Happy 36th Birthday.
@BadBradRSR
🔥#BBBCrew🔥
@BadBradRSR @J_Mei21 @Meidas_Kiesha 🙏🙏
@BMeiselas & @J_Mei21 you have truly a beautiful human being in @Meidas_Kiesha supporting you! HY (our inside joke) I’ll always protect you because you’re moving humanity forward…💯✊
@ErinMarieMHCMEd 👍
I See Your Face Before Me: Frank Sinatra - Ringside Report Classic Song In The Spotlight https://t.co/l5ybpOkiRr